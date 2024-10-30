Polestar now offers its customers access to one of the world’s largest charging networks

Polestar Charge offers access to over 850,000 charging points across Europe, including over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers

Polestar now offers its customers access to 17,800 Tesla Superchargers across North America, complementing its existing offer in Europe and China.

Future Polestar cars in North America will adopt the NACS inlet as standard equipment and until then, Polestar owners can order a NACS adapter through their local Polestar Service Center. In addition, Polestar’s in-car Google Maps will be updated to show all available NACS chargers.

In Europe, Polestar Charge already offers customers access to one of the region’s largest charging networks, with over 850,000 charging points, including over 20,000 Tesla Superchargers, as well as the full IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned and Allego networks. Polestar customers in China also have seamless access to the Tesla Supercharger network across more than 200 cities.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Our access to global charging infrastructure is a key differentiator for Polestar. Through our partnerships with charging providers, we offer our customers a convenient and unique charging experience: accessible, fast, easy to use and at a competitive price.”

SOURCE: Polestar