Polestar launches in Hong Kong with the 100% electric Polestar 2

Wearnes Motors appointed official representative of Polestar cars in Hong Kong

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance brand, confirms its arrival in Hong Kong with the Polestar 2. Polestar has appointed Wearnes Motors, the leading automotive distributor and retailer in Hong Kong, as its official representative in the market.

“We are very excited to bring Polestar to Hong Kong,” says Newman Tsang, General Manager at Wearnes Motors Hong Kong. “As the electric sector gathers momentum, Polestar 2 will establish itself as a truly enjoyable, premium electric alternative. We will continue to deliver our service excellence and enrich our customers with the same Polestar experience the company’s customers enjoy the world over.”

Polestar retail

Polestar retail locations are bespoke environments where consumers can interact with Polestar Specialists to explore the car in more detail. The first Polestar Space in Hong Kong is expected to open later in 2022.

Polestar 2

Polestar 2 brings avant-garde design and a unique ownership experience to the premium compact electric segment, providing an all-vegan interior as standard, sustainable execution of materials, leading technology and useable performance.

Launched internationally in 2020, Polestar 2 has won high favour with customers, fans and the world’s press during its first year on sale. Awards and accolades include Car of the Year titles in Norway and Switzerland, BBC Top Gear magazine’s Best All-Round EV, Red Dot’s Best of the Best for Product Design, and the coveted Golden Steering Wheel in Germany.

“Polestar 2 is a very attractive, powerful car with an avant-garde, modern design that really stands out and our customers are very passionate about it,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “It is that perfect combination of key attributes when it comes to the pleasure of driving, the joy and the fun of it – the emotional aspect.”

Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to feature Google built-in. The Android Automotive OS infotainment system provides a solid and adaptable digital environment for apps and vehicle functions to coexist and brings embedded Google services to a car for the first time – including the Google Assistant, Google Maps with support for electric vehicles and the Google Play Store. Natural voice control and an 11-inch touch screen display bring the new interface to life.

In Hong Kong, the Polestar 2 model range will include three versions, offering a mix of performance and range. The Standard range Single motor version will feature a 170 kW / 330 Nm electric motor and a 69 kWh battery pack good for a WLTP range of up to 474 km*, while the Long range Single motor will increase battery size to 78 kWh with a corresponding jump in its WLTP range of up to 542 km*. The Long range Dual motor variant has two electric motors and the same 78 kWh battery, with a total output of 300 kW and 660 Nm, with a WLTP range of up to 482 km*.

SOURCE: Polestar