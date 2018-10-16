Polestar inaugurates new headquarters in Sweden

Polestar has inaugurated its new global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. Strategically located on the Volvo Car Group campus, the new building and working environment supports cross-functional collaboration throughout Polestar and further strengthens cooperation between the Polestar brand and its parent company.

The new headquarters building, which is dominated by the ‘Polestar Cube’, was designed by Swedish architecture firm Bornstein Lyckefors, in cooperation with the Polestar Brand team.

The bright white glass surfacing on the exterior of the Polestar Cube, with its illuminated Polestar logos, also symbolises the ‘guiding star’ role that the Polestar brand plays as a design and technology spearhead within the Volvo Car Group.

“Minimalistic, avant-garde design is at the core of the Polestar brand, in our cars and in the way that we interact with our customers. Design also plays a role in how we feel and cooperate in our workplace,” says Thomas Ingenlath. “With the new headquarters, we wanted to transform an existing structure to create a new, modern building on the Volvo Cars campus that expresses our brand values and which becomes an inspiring and desirable place for our global team to work.”

The inauguration itself comes exactly one year after the new Polestar brand was revealed in Shanghai, China.

“We have expressed our minimalistic design in our brand appearances since we launched globally last October,” continues Thomas Ingenlath. “In places like the Geneva Motor Show, Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, our brand presence has been embodied by a strong architectural statement.

“In China, another architectural expression is soon to be completed as we finalise the construction of the Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu. In just one year, we have already established Polestar as a global brand with a global footprint,” concludes Thomas Ingenlath.

SOURCE: Polestar