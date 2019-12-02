Polestar goes from promise to production with Polestar 2 prototypes on line in Luqiao factory

Polestar, the electric performance car brand, highlights its transition from brand idea to operational OEM with tooling trial production of Polestar 2 on schedule in the Luqiao factory in China, in preparation for customer deliveries in 2020.

This second prototype phase is designed to prove vehicle integrity and process quality to ensure customer vehicles delivered in 2020 match Polestar’s exacting standards.

“Polestar 2 tooling trial prototypes are now rolling off the final production line in the Luqiao factory, and so nearing series production,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar. “Cars will be with customers in the first half of 2020, as planned. We will continue to make good on our promises.”

Also in China, Polestar 1 customer cars are rolling off the production line at the Chengdu facility which was inaugurated in August 2019. Designed by internationally renowned architecture and design company, Snøhetta, the facility continues to develop.

The next milestone in Polestar’s journey is the opening of a test track within the grounds of the factory. Dedicated to vehicle development and quality assurance, the track reduces the amount of transport required for vehicle assessment. This step to diminish the associated environmental footprint is another part of the brand’s promiseto accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility across the industry.

SOURCE: Polestar