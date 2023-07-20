Polestar debuts new showroom in Washington, DC

Polestar announces the opening of a new Polestar Space retail location at 1050 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

“We are thrilled to bring Polestar to the nation’s capital, Washington D.C.,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “With its ranking as the sixth highest city in the country for EV registrations, we are excited to partner with DARCARS and provide the community with two compelling reasons to make the switch to electric: the Polestar 2 fastback and our full-electric SUV, Polestar 3.”

Building on Polestar’s established network of retail locations, which embody the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach, this new location in DC brings the brand to the local community, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.

“DARCARS Automotive Group is excited to once again lead a revolution in the automotive industry by introducing the fully electric performance brand, Polestar to our community,” said Jamie Darvish, COO of DARCARS Automotive Group and Principal of Polestar Washington DC.

Beginning in August, visitors to Polestar DC can get a firsthand look at Polestar 3, the electric performance SUV with an expertly tuned suspension, true torque vectoring, and a low center of gravity for responsive handling and unparalleled road stability. Polestar 3 is available to order now on Polestar.com with deliveries set to begin in Q2 2024.

Visitors to the Space can also test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has an NHTSA 5-star safety rating. Polestar 2 qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as various local electric vehicle incentives.*

Polestar DC is part of the brand’s continued network expansion, with a goal of having Polestar Spaces in all major EV markets across North America.

*$7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit available for qualified customers that lease a new, untitled Polestar 2 and meet Polestar Financial Services (PFS) credit standards. Not everyone will qualify. Offer is subject to vehicle availability. Government incentives are outside of Polestar’s control and are for informational purposes only. These incentives are subject to change without notice. Please note that this is not tax advice. Polestar encourages consulting with a tax, financial, or legal advisor for further details and to determine eligibility for tax incentives.

