Polestar continues to deliver evolving digital car connectivity with Android R OTA software update

P2.0 software update brings Android R and enhanced future potential to Polestar 2

Polestar continues to deliver evolving digital car connectivity to Polestar 2 owners with the latest upgrade including Android R for the Android Automotive OS infotainment system. The latest software update also brings enhanced app and functionality potential for the future and will roll out to owners incrementally starting in April 2022.

The P2.0 software update is the latest in the ongoing series of Over-the-Air (OTA) software releases. Software enhancements are downloaded and installed remotely, allowing Polestar to leverage on digital connectivity to accelerate the integration of new functionality and personalization for Polestar 2 owners.

Ten major OTA releases totaling close to 100 improvements have been issued since launching remote updates for Polestar 2, representing an average of one major OTA release every seven weeks.

Recent examples of enhancements delivered via OTA updates include drivetrain optimizations, the ability to schedule preferred charging times, Polestar Digital Key improvements, an eco climate mode to improve real world range, and battery optimization with preconditioning, amongst others.

Polestar 2 customers are embracing the benefits and convenience of OTA updates, with more than 90% of all Polestar 2 owners installing updates.

“Software technology in our cars should not be much different from how the latest software is pushed out on smartphones in everyday life,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “With OTA updates, our customers receive constant enhancements without making a trip to a workshop. We’re very encouraged by the positive response as seen from the exponential growth in the number of OTA installations and will continue to deliver ongoing enhancements.”

Looking ahead for 2022, Polestar aims to build on the positive customer response by ramping up the introduction of more apps, starting with the Journey Log app launched in February 2022. The app allows Polestar 2 drivers to export the journey logs – useful for those who need to claim travel expenses at work. The Journey Log app is currently available in the UK, US, Canada, Sweden and Australia and will continue to be rolled out incrementally in all markets where the Google Play app store is available.

A collection of infotainment features was launched for Polestar 2 in 2021 as well. Of these, the Vivaldi browser, Video Player and A Better Routeplanner, are most popular with customers, with more than 12,000 downloads each as of the end of March 2022. Polestar will also continue to leverage on the joint collaborations with partners and developers using Android Automotive OS.

SOURCE: Polestar