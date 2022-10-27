Polestar cars arrives in the Twin Cities with a Minneapolis retail space

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new retail location in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new retail location in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, this new Polestar Space will give local customers the opportunity to experience Polestar’s unique retail environment and explore the brand’s lineup. Polestar Minneapolis is located at 1615 West End Blvd., St Louis Park, MN 55416.

“As the first Polestar Space in the Midwest to open their permanent showroom, Polestar Minneapolis will greatly increase brand visibility in a region with a high demand for electric vehicles,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America.

Minnesota has seen an increase of over 200 percent in EV ownership over the past three years. This, coupled with an allocation of $68M in federal funds to expand public charging networks statewide, make Minneapolis, Minnesota’s largest city, the perfect place for Polestar’s newest retail location. Polestar Minneapolis will play an integral role in achieving the state’s goal of reaching 20 percent electric vehicle ownership by 2030.

Polestar has partnered with Borton Cars to open the Polestar Space in Minneapolis. “Our Twin Cities customers are very interested in electric vehicles and our team is excited to bring Polestar, the performance EV-brand to Minneapolis,” said Kjell Bergh, Owner, Polestar Minneapolis.

Visitors at Polestar Minneapolis can test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which is available for delivery now. Visitors can also experience the new Polestar 3 in augmented reality. Premiered globally in mid- October, the electric performance SUV is priced from $83,900 in a loaded specification. Deliveries of Polestar 3 are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Polestar vehicles can be configured and ordered online via the Polestar website for home delivery in the greater Twin Cities area, or with the help of a Polestar Specialist at the Minneapolis Space. A test drive can be coordinated on-site or at a customer’s location of choice at Polestar.com/test-drive.

Polestar continues to deliver on rapid expansion plans for its retail network, with the goal of 35 locations across the U.S. and Canada to be open by the end of 2022.

SOURCE: Polestar