Polestar Cars announces design updates, range improvements and pricing for 2023 Polestar 2

Polestar cars today announced design updates, range estimates and pricing for the 2023 Polestar 2 all-electric fastback. Pricing for the updated Polestar 2 Long range Single motor will start at $53,950, or $48,950 including the $5,000 federal rebate*.

Thanks to software improvements, Polestar anticipates a vehicle range increase for the dual-motor Polestar 2 of approximately 11 miles compared to the the current model, expected to reach a preliminary estimated 260-mile US EPA range**.

Additionally, the updated model adds a number of new features in a nod to the Polestar design ethos of continual improvement.

Equipment upgrades to the award-winning Polestar 2 include an upgraded heat pump designed for better cold-weather performance, new design options across the interior and exterior of the car, and a more advanced air quality sensor.

The most notable tech improvement is a software update to the mechanical heat pump, which is available as part of the Plus Pack. Thanks to the software changes, the heat pump is designed to now deliver range improvements in a wider range of temperatures, from 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-7 degrees Celsius) to 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius). Within that temperature range, the heat pump helps increase real-world driving range by approximately 10% beyond that of the standard model. A future Over-the-Air (OTA) update will upgrade existing Polestar 2 cars equipped with the heat pump, free of charge.

New design touches for 2023 are two exterior colors and one new interior option, inspired by the Polestar 1 electric performance hybrid. Outside, Polestar 2 adopts the same “Space” metallic black color previously offered on the Polestar 1, and a new “Jupiter” metallic shade. “Magnesium” is now the standard, cost-free exterior color. Both the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels have striking new designs.

Inside, a new ventilated Nappa leather option is available in a light grey “Zinc” color, which is paired with new Light Ash wood trim. The leather is sourced from a new supplier, Bridge of Weir, known for their sustainability and animal welfare credentials, and a quality grade only found elsewhere in bespoke luxury and supercar cabins. Thanks to strong customer demand, Polestar has also developed a removable mesh sunshade for vehicles with the panoramic glass roof.

Cars fitted with the Plus Pack now include an advanced cabin air filter helping improve cabin air, and new air quality sensor and app will allow drivers to see a breakdown of the air circulating outside of the vehicle, including pollen types. This includes a list-type visualization on the vehicle center screen.

Additional to the Performance Pack for 2023 is a performance software upgrade. The upgrade adds 68 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque to the car. The Performance Pack is only available for dual-motor variant. The software will also be available to purchase as a separate software upgrade – for both existing and future dual-motor cars, with and without the Performance Pack. More information regarding timing and pricing will be announced later this year.

With deliveries beginning in September, the single-motor 2023 Polestar 2 Long range Single motor is priced at $53,950 before any federal, provincial, territorial, or utility rebates. The 2023 Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor is priced from $58,950. Both variants qualify for the $5,000 federal electric rebate, as well as numerous provincial and territorial incentives, such as $8,000 in Quebec and $3,000 in British Columbia.

The latest changes build on the regular enhancements that are sent via Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to all Polestar 2 owners. Many major updates have already been sent OTA to vehicles, delivering around 100 upgrades such as increased range, satellite radio, an eco climate setting and charging improvements.

2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor Starting MSRP $53,950 $58,950 Plus Pack $5,700 Pilot Pack $4,700 Performance Pack – $6,750

SOURCE: Polestar