Polestar brings Vivaldi web browser to Polestar 2

Polestar, the pure play, premium electric car company, has released the Vivaldi web browser for Polestar 2. Answering one of the top desires from Polestar owners, the inclusion of a full-scale web browser in the car allows users to browse the web as they might on their mobile devices. It is the first browser available for Android Automotive OS.

“It’s great that we could answer our owner community’s desire for a browser with Vivaldi as a Christmas present,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Now there is a whole new world of web content you can explore in Polestar 2 – even some of your favourite streaming platforms.”

Developed for Polestar 2 by the Vivaldi team in Norway, the app brings extensive browser functionality to the 11-inch centre display with Android Automotive OS in the car, and functions similarly to how it would on a mobile device* – with tabbed browsing, streaming ability, online shopping and top security measures. Vivaldi browser is built around flexibility and features a built-in ad blocker, privacy-friendly translation tool, notes function, tracking protection and encrypted sync functionality.

Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi, adds: “We are really proud to introduce our browser to a car for the first time, and specifically with a brand like Polestar. Our technological and sustainability ambitions are well aligned. We value transparency, privacy and responsible innovation – including the fact that we have our servers in Iceland, one of Polestar’s newest markets. Like Polestar, we are a challenger brand, and we take a Scandinavian approach to design, that is based on trust and listening to our users.”

The Vivaldi browser for Polestar 2 is now available in all European, North American and certain Asia Pacific markets**.

Following the recent performance software upgrade released for Polestar 2 in late November, Polestar’s technological abilities are now highlighted from an infotainment perspective as well.

It also continues to strengthen Polestar’s position ahead of its proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW and GGPIU), which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

SOURCE: Polestar