Polestar begins start of sales in Australia; deliveries of all-electric Polestar 2 set to commence from March

Polestar has officially commenced sales in Australia, with deliveries of the Polestar 2 set to begin in March with pre-configured vehicles

Polestar has officially commenced sales in Australia, with deliveries of the Polestar 2 set to begin in March with pre-configured vehicles.

This follows Polestar’s test-drive roadshow, which has enabled over 1,600 customers to experience Polestar 2 in person at locations in Sydney, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. Additional dates for Sydney and Melbourne have been released.

Feedback from these events was overwhelmingly positive and demand for Polestar 2 has been strong, with Polestar reservation holders placing nearly 300 vehicle orders in the last 48 hours.

“There is incredible interest in electric vehicles in Australia, with sales increasing by more than 190 per cent year-on-year in 2021. We’re thrilled that the Polestar 2 is now here to help meet that demand,” says Polestar Australia Managing Director, Samantha Johnson.

“With 180 vehicles on-the-ground in Australia and ready for delivery in March, the Polestar 2 will further accelerate our national shift to an electric-vehicle fleet.”

Polestar 2 is the first fully electric model in the Polestar portfolio, with pricing starting at a highly competitive $59,900* for the Standard range Single motor and $64,900* for the Long range Single motor. The Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor variant headlines the Polestar 2 model range, priced at $69,900*.

Polestar’s direct-to-customer sales model comes with the peace-of-mind of a Customer Satisfaction Guarantee in Australia, which extends up to seven days from the date of delivery, assuming the vehicle has not been driven more than 500km. If for any reason a customer is not totally satisfied with their purchase they can return their vehicle in for a full refund**.

The Customer Satisfaction Guarantee will be offered alongside a complimentary 5-year manufacturer-backed warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and a 5-year service plan to deliver one of the most comprehensive ownership packages offered in Australia.

SOURCE: Polestar