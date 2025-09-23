Polestar Australia partners with leading industrial designer David Caon

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has announced a partnership with leading Australian industrial designer David Caon

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has announced a partnership with leading Australian industrial designer David Caon.

The award-winning founder of Caon Design Office is celebrated for his expertise in product design, interiors, brand experience, and his innovative work across transportation and aviation.

David Caon said: “What resonates with me most about Polestar is its commitment to progressive, minimalist design.

“It’s design that doesn’t shout, but speaks with clarity and purpose, backed by a deep investment in sustainable innovation and advanced materials.”

Polestar Australia managing director Scott Maynard said: “Polestar believes in the power of design, and its ability to make the world a better place.

“From furniture to long-haul aircraft, David and his team have earned a reputation for pioneering new solutions to countless design challenges. It’s this dogged pursuit of excellence that aligns with Polestar’s own uncompromising approach.”

David will be driving the award-winning Polestar 3 throughout the partnership.

With an award-winning design, luxurious interior featuring sustainable materials, and a driving experience akin to that of a sports car, Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age.

SOURCE: Polestar