Polestar Australia expands retail network into key new regions

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance brand, has announced the expansion of its retail network in Australia.

The addition of Penrith in New South Wales, and Geelong and Doncaster in Victoria, grows Polestar’s network of Spaces to nine in Australia.

The new locations follow the opening of Polestar Adelaide, and the opening of a new flagship Space in Sydney in 2024.

As part of the expanded network, the existing test drive and handover centre in Port Melbourne will be relocated to South Yarra.

The Alexandria Space in Sydney will be relocated to Rushcutters Bay, and Polestar Perth will be upgraded to provide West Australian customers a full Polestar Space experience.

The expanded and updated network of Spaces is part of Polestar’s global shift to an active selling model, making it easier for customers to test drive and buy cars online and in-store.

Together with its partners, Polestar plans to increase retail network by 75 per cent between now and 2026.

Polestar customers have access to a network of 14 service partners points at Volvo Service Centres around Australia to handle maintenance and accessories.

Head of Polestar Australia, Scott Maynard, says:

“This year will be the biggest yet for Polestar Australia, and our expanded retail network is a key reason.

“Our expansion into Penrith and Geelong, along with the relocation of key city sites, is putting Polestar in front of more people in more places.”

In 2024, Polestar expanded its range to three models with two new electric SUVs – Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 – joining Polestar 2 on Australian roads.

Polestar 2 is the first fully electric model from Polestar, available in three variants with a combination of Standard range and Long range powertrains. Pricing starts from $62,400*.

Polestar 3 is a large luxury electric SUV, available in two Long range Dual motor variants.A Long range Single motor variant will join the range in 2025, with more than 700km of range on the WLTP test cycle.

Polestar 4 blends coupe looks with SUV spaciousness, thanks to an innovative design featuring no rear windscreen and a high-definition rear-facing camera feed.

It’s the fastest Polestar to date, capable of 0-100km/h in as little as 3.8 seconds.

SOURCE: Polestar