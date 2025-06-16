Polestar announces USD 200 million equity investment

Polestar announces a USD 200 million equity investment by PSD Investment Limited (“PSD Investment”), an existing investor, an entity that is controlled by Mr. Shufu (Eric) Li, Founder and Chairman of Geely Holding Group

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar”) has entered into a securities purchase agreement pursuant to which Polestar agreed to sell newly issued 190,476,190 Class A American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) to PSD Investment for an aggregate price of USD 200,000,000 through a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) at a price of $1.05 per Class A ADS, which represents the volume weighted average closing sale price for the previous five consecutive trading days prior to signing. Prior to closing of the PIPE, PSD Investment intends to convert 20,000,000 of its Class B ADS shares into Class A ADS shares in order to keep the overall voting power of its Polestar shareholdings below 50%. Polestar intends to use the proceeds from the equity investment for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

SOURCE: Polestar