Polestar announces leadership change: Michael Lohscheller appointed CEO

Polestar announces that Michael Lohscheller, a seasoned automotive leader with extensive experience in driving operational excellence and strategic growth, will assume the role of CEO. Thomas Ingenlath, who has served as CEO since Polestar’s inception and successfully positioned the brand for its next chapter, has resigned, with the change effective 1 October 2024.

Michael Lohscheller, who has previously served as CEO of Opel, VinFast and Nikola, brings a wealth of expertise in the automotive industry, particularly in navigating competitive markets and scaling businesses. Polestar will be ambitiously expanding its global footprint and its position as a leader in the premium electric vehicle market in the coming years.

Winfried Vahland, Polestar’s incoming Chairman, says: “Polestar has experienced an exceptional start-up phase and with a broader model line-up, Michael Lohscheller is the ideal leader to guide Polestar into its next chapter. His deep industry knowledge, especially in driving operational excellence, developing a coherent product strategy and strengthening the global market presence will be instrumental in the next chapter of Polestar’s growth. With Scandinavian heritage, passion and performance Polestar will set new standards for future individual mobility. Geely remains deeply committed to Polestar’s success, and with Michael at the helm, supported by a dynamic leadership team, we are well-positioned for continued innovation and growth.”

Michael Lohscheller says: “I am honored to join Polestar at such an exciting time in the Company’s history. Polestar has already established itself as one of the most desirable and innovative brands in the electric vehicle space, and I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate our development.”

Winfried Vahland honors the contributions of Thomas Ingenlath: “Thomas has been instrumental in shaping Polestar into the innovative and forward-thinking brand it is today, leading its transformation from a Volvo performance division into the only true global premium electric vehicle brand, with an outstanding focus on design, performance and premium qualities. We extend our deepest gratitude for his leadership.”

Thomas Ingenlath says: “I am very proud of what we’ve achieved together in the last seven years. We had the vision of an electric premium brand which puts performance and design at its core. And we made it, the dream became reality: Polestar is the only true global premium electric brand, we just launched the Polestar 3 and 4, we are producing on two continents – thank you to everybody who contributed so far on this journey, it was a lifetime experience to build up this brand with you all. I wish Michael and the team the best for the next chapter of Polestar.”

SOURCE: Polestar