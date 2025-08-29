Polestar and GeoGuessr launch tailored version of hit game, playable now in all Polestar models

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance brand, has launched its own version of the global gaming hit GeoGuessr

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance brand, has launched its own version of the global gaming hit GeoGuessr.

The geolocation-based game GeoGuessr challenges millions of players to pin-point real-world locations using only visual clues. In the new GeoGuessr Polestar edition, players explore Europe’s best driving roads – with a unique twist: the game includes Polestar 4’s digital rear-view mirror at the top of the screen, showing the world in reverse.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “GeoGuessr and Polestar both celebrate exploration. With Polestar 4’s rear-view mirror built directly into the game, we’ve created a playful link between our technology and one of the world’s most loved digital adventures. It’s the perfect entertainment offer when you are charging your Polestar.”

Daniel Antell, GeoGuessr CEO and Co-founder, says: “Every driver is using maps, GeoGuessr is turning navigation into a way to explore the world and have fun. That is why teaming up with Polestar feels very natural. It is also great to work with a fellow Swedish global brand.”

To mark the launch, Polestar and GeoGuessr are kicking off a Europe-wide competition alongside the 2025 GeoGuessr World Championship Finals in Copenhagen. The winner will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Polestar’s HQ in Gothenburg, including a full test track day with a professional racing driver.

GeoGuessr Polestar edition is now available on mobile, desktop, and in all Polestar cars via the in-car browser, joining the brand’s growing line-up of digital experiences.

SOURCE: Polestar