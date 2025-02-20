Polestar adds car keys in Apple Wallet, enabling users to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle with iPhone and Apple Watch

Thanks to an over-the-air (OTA) software update, Polestar 3 customers can now enjoy the convenience and added benefits of their car keys in Apple Wallet

Thanks to an over-the-air (OTA) software update, Polestar 3 customers can now enjoy the convenience and added benefits of their car keys in Apple Wallet. Drivers can automatically unlock or lock, and start their vehicle while leaving their iPhone in their pocket or by simply wearing their Apple Watch.

Customers will have the ability to share car keys in Apple Wallet through Messages, Mail, AirDrop, WhatsApp, and more with up to 5 other users, and vehicle owners can also decide whether these additional users are able to gain access to their vehicle or have the ability to drive it. Power Reserve allows users to utilize their car keys in Apple Wallet to access and start their vehicle, even if the iPhone needs to be charged.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says, “At Polestar, we are committed to delivering a premium experience, and that includes our personal relationship with our customers – they asked for car keys in Apple Wallet, and so we delivered. The convenience of using your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start your car, and easily share access to the vehicle with others, shouldn’t be underestimated. This update is part of an intensive program of over-the-air software updates for our cars that we embarked on since we delivered our first Polestar 2 to customers in 2020. The outstanding Polestar 3 continues to get even better, and we will continue to add value for our customers like this with future OTA updates.”

Support for Polestar 4 is coming soon.

Release notes for the most recent OTA updates can be found here:

https://www.polestar.com/uk/manual/polestar-3/2025/software-updates/

SOURCE: Polestar