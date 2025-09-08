Polestar 5 takes centre-stage at IAA Mobility 2025

Polestar 5 electric performance GT to debut on 8 September

Polestar is reinforcing its position as the first European pure EV company through its presence at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany. The Swedish electric performance brand’s four-door GT, Polestar 5, will be launched on 8 September at an exclusive event at HOCH5, Atelierstrasse 10, with the entry for the general public from 21:00. The launch event is being supported by Munich-based Public Possession.

Polestar 5 will be on display at Polestar’s booth at the IAA Open Space at Ludwigstrasse from 11:00 on 9 September until 14 September. The pavilion offers an immersive Polestar brand experience, including a signature scent that captures the essence of Polestar’s progressive spirit, created exclusively for the Polestar 5 launch. The pavilion is open to the general public and will act as a meeting place for several VIP guests and influencers throughout the week. German film star Matthias Schweighöfer, with whom a global creative collaboration was recently announced, will make an appearance at the stand on 9 September at 13:30.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, will deliver a keynote on the IAA Mobility main stage at the Summit on 9 September at 11:30, calling for EU policymakers to stick to their announced 2035 targets:

“The EU’s 2035 target to end sales of new combustion cars was a turning point. It gave clarity to the industry, direction to investors and certainty to consumers. Weakening it now would send the opposite signal: that Europe can be talked out of its own commitments. That would not only harm the climate. It would harm Europe’s ability to compete.”

