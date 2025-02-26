Polestar 4 wins Car of the Year and Design Car of the Year in South Korea

Polestar 4 has won `Car of the Year´ (COTY) in South Korea

Polestar 4 has won `Car of the Year´ (COTY) in South Korea. The annual award, presented by Joongang Ilbo, is an acclaimed industry award decided by an all-Korean expert jury of journalists, designers, professors, and researchers.

In statements from the jury, the Polestar 4 is recognised for its performance, safety and design.

Jury member and broadcaster Kim Jin-pyo, said: “After evaluating a total of 15 new cars from 13 brands, the Polestar 4 has won the top award. Among the candidate vehicles, it stands out the most in terms of exterior design and performance.”

The head judge, Jung Seung-ryeol, President of Kookmin University, said, “It well reflects the feel of a European SUV, and has shown performance beyond expectations in driving performance and safety.”

The COTY award is presented at the annual Car of the Year Awards on March 14 in Seoul, South Korea.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says, “Winning Car of the Year in South Korea, one of the world’s most advanced EV markets, is a great achievement for Polestar. The award also shows how well the innovative, luxury and modern Polestar 4 has been received in South Korea since launch last year. We’re looking forward to producing the Polestar 4 in Busan later this year.”

The COTY announcement happens less than a week after Polestar 4 was voted as Design Car of the year in South Korea by Automotive Writer Association of Korea (AWAK). The award was determined through an evaluation of 35 car models from 2024, by a panel of expert automotive journalists.

Subum Lee, Polestar 4 Lead exterior designer from South Korea, says “Polestar 4 is designed with Polestar´s three core values in mind: Pure, Progressive, and Performance”, “innovation lies not only in novelty, but in seeing things from a different perspective, such as designing it without a rear window to create more rear interior space. I am very pleased that with this award, the unique and bold design of Polestar 4 is being recognized within the automotive industry.”

Other recent awards for Polestar 4 include `Executive Car´ in UK Car of the Year Awards and `Luxury Car of the Year´ under $100,000 by Drive.com.au in Australia.

SOURCE: Polestar