Polestar 4 to debut at Shanghai auto show

Polestar will reveal its next car, Polestar 4, at the Shanghai auto show on 18 April 2023.

For the latest addition to its portfolio of cars, Polestar has taken the SUV coupé and transformed it for the electric age. Polestar 4 marries the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology.

Design cues and sustainability enhancements initially showcased in Polestar’s concept cars will make their production debut in Polestar 4. The electric SUV coupé will also be the fastest Polestar production car to date.

“Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Visitors to the Shanghai auto show will find Polestar at stand 6B07 in Hall 6.2. Polestar 4 will be joined by Polestar 3 and the recently updated Polestar 2, making their first public appearance in China.

SOURCE: Polestar