Polestar 4 receives Red Dot “Best of the Best” award

Polestar has been recognised once again for its distinctive design approach

Polestar has been recognised once again for its distinctive design approach. Polestar 4 has received the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” award in Product Design for 2025, recognising its design direction and attention to detail. Both the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 were awarded the Red Dot Label in the Product Design category.

Red Dot is one of the largest and most renowned design competitions in the world. The jury highlighted the uniqueness of the missing rear window in Polestar 4 and commended the overall design, blending the sporty aesthetics of a coupé with the spaciousness and practicality of an SUV. Polestar 4 also features design elements such as frameless side mirrors, dual-blade headlights, and ambient lighting inspired by the solar system, all contributing to its high design integrity.

The jury remarked: “The Polestar 4 impressively succeeds in harmonising the technical complexity of such an advanced vehicle with design qualities such as simplicity and clarity.”

The “Best of the Best” award is the highest distinction in the Red Dot Award program, reserved for design that sets new standards in the industry. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of the Design Team here at Polestar. We are thrilled to see the work and commitment to distinctive design resonate with the jury,” says Philipp Römers, Global Head of Design.

All award entries are individually judged by a panel of international experts who thoroughly look at and test the products, evaluating them based on different criteria.

In previous editions of the contest, Polestar won “Best of the Best” for Polestar 2, Brand of the Year, Best of the Best for Brand Identity and a Red Dot for the Polestar 2 design book.

SOURCE: Polestar