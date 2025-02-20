Polestar 4 named Executive Car in UK Car of the Year awards

Polestar 4, the luxury SUV coupé from the Swedish electric performance car brand has beaten stiff competition to win the Executive Car category in the UK Car of the Year awards

Polestar 4 is a D-segment SUV coupé that continues the brand’s trend of breaking boundaries. Designed without a rear window to allow for exceptional rear occupant space, comfort and headroom, Polestar 4 uses a cutting-edge digital rear-view mirror to replace the conventional setup providing outstanding field of vision to the rear and even better night-time vision. Polestar 4 has the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar car to date – as low as 19.4 tonnes CO2e – and interior materials include recycled plastics in various executions, like the unique Tailored Knit upholstery which is made from 100% recycled PET bottles and 3D-knitted to size. Available with single-or dual-motor powertrains with as much as 536 bhp and up to 385 miles of range in one charge (WLTP), Polestar 4 is the fastest Polestar to date, achieving 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

“Daring to be different has really paid off with the Polestar 4. Its combination of innovative design, impressive performance and quality materials throughout make it a very sought-after – and popular – EV” commented John Challen, Editor and Managing Director of UK Car of the Year

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director said: “We are hugely grateful to the UK Car of the Year judges for honouring Polestar 4 with this award and recognising the car’s ability as a luxury, innovative coupé. Both private and fleet customers are providing excellent feedback about the performance, interior quality and technology. The UK is an incredibly important market for our brand and we look forward to welcoming guests to any of our nine Spaces across the country for test drives.”

Polestar 4 electric SUV coupé is available to order now from £59,990 for the Long range Single motor version while the Long range Dual motor version is priced from £66,990.

SOURCE: Polestar