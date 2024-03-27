Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe makes North American public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show

Polestar 4 Long range Single motor starting MSRP of $54,900[1] in the U.S.

Polestar celebrates the North American public debut of Polestar 4, the all-new electric performance SUV coupe, at the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Polestar 4 has a starting MSRP of $54,900[1] for the Long range Single motor and $62,900[1] for the Long Range Dual motor with standard Pilot Pack. Polestar 4 will be available to order in North America beginning in late April 2024 with customer deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Debuting Polestar 4 to the North American market on a stage such as the New York International Auto Show is a significant milestone for our brand,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “Polestar 4’s innovative SUV coupe design offers the best of both worlds for those seeking the ultimate driving performance without sacrificing occupant comfort and a captivating exterior design. Together with Polestar 3, we transition from a one-car to a three-car company, with two luxury SUVs arriving this year.” These two SUVs are the result of what Polestar has set as its goal: combining performance and luxury in new way, creating a new standard in the electric age.

Positioned between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price, Polestar 4 is the second SUV in the brand’s dynamic lineup as it rolls out its model offensive and grows from a one-car to a three-car company this year. The new addition transforms the aerodynamics of a coupe and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV coupe.

Polestar 4 features a plethora of standard content including 20-inch 5 V-spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels, panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, 360 parking camera with 3D view, energy saving heat pump, front illuminated Polestar logo, e-latch doors, power operated tailgate with soft close, Polestar digital key, wireless phone charging, and 8-way electrical driver seat and 6-way electrical passenger seat.

Pilot Pack, which is standard on the Long range Dual motor variant, features Pilot Assist and Lane Change Assist. Pro Pack brings 21-inch Pro wheels with black seat belts with a Swedish gold stripe and Swedish gold valve stem caps.

Plus Pack provides customers with a graphical head-up display, automatically dimmed exterior mirrors, 12-way electrical seats with manual leg extension, electronic reclinable rear seats, MicroTech upholstery, 3-zone climate control, rear control and entertainment screen, heated steering wheel and rear seats, 11 kW AC charging, and Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Performance Pack is available on Long range Dual motor only and features 22-inch Performance forged wheels, Brembo brake calipers in Swedish gold, summer performance tires, Polestar engineered brake discs, Polestar engineered performance chassis, Swedish gold seat belts and valve stem caps.

Polestar 4’s innovative design maximizes aerodynamic efficiency with a low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades, and airflow optimization around the rear light bar. The rear glass has been eliminated and replaced by a high-definition screen that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera, enabling a far wider field of view compared to what is found in most modern vehicles.

The fastest production car the brand has ever developed to date, Polestar 4 can accomplish a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds[2] and has a maximum power output of 544 hp. In line with the Polestar brand, driving dynamics and performance are a priority, with sharp steering and handling responses that result in a thrilling and nimble experience for all occupants.

The Long range Single motor variant features a rear-wheel-drive powertrain capable of delivering 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque with a preliminary range target of over 300 miles EPA[2]. A 102 kWh battery is fitted to both long range versions, with up to 200 kW DC and 11 kW AC charging included.

Polestar 4’s infotainment system is powered by Android Automotive OS, and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform now utilizes a 15.4-inch landscape-oriented screen.

Thanks to Google built-in, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, Polestar continues to offer a leading connected in-car experience. As with all other Polestar cars, regular over-the-air (OTA) updates allow for new features and improvements to be sent remotely to all vehicles.

Polestar recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing footprint into South Korea, through an agreement between Polestar, Geely Holding and Renault Korea Motors (RKM). Expected to begin in 2025, the agreement will bring contract manufacturing of Polestar 4 vehicles for the North American and domestic South Korean markets to RKM’s Busan, South Korea plant.

Polestar 4 premiered globally at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023 and went on sale in Europe and Australia in January 2024. The vehicle joins the Polestar 2 fastback and Polestar 3 SUV in the brand’s electric lineup as it transitions from a one-car to a three-car company in 2024.

