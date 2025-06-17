Polestar 3 over-the-air update introduces new Abbey Road Studios Mode exclusively for Bowers & Wilkins audio system

New mode introduces listening experience inspired by sonic signature of Abbey Road recording studio with Bowers & Wilkins True Sound

Polestar is delivering a brand-new audio experience to Polestar 3 customers in its latest over-the-air (OTA) software update. Abbey Road Studios Mode, available exclusively for the Bowers & Wilkins audio system, offers a listening experience inspired by the iconic London recording studio while on the move in the Swedish brand’s flagship SUV.

Abbey Road Studios Mode provides four entirely new sound presets, as well as an additional Producer mode, to users of the Bowers & Wilkins audio system in Polestar 3. Each preset draws on the sound of the control rooms and live spaces whilst taking inspiration from the studios’ original EMI-era equipment, used in the recording, mixing and mastering process on countless era-defining recordings. All have been curated and designed by the studios’ expert engineers, many of whom have worked with some of the biggest artists in the world. Producer mode allows for even greater personalisation, enabling users to tailor the sound to their personal preference.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “The Bowers & Wilkins sound system in Polestar 3 is already world class, but this new Abbey Road Studios Mode takes it to another level. Its ability to deliver an audio experience so closely inspired by the Abbey Road Studios’ sonic signature means you’d swear you were right there in the legendary London building, not driving a performance SUV. And to be able to deliver this functionality directly to our customers in an overnight OTA update can only be considered something of a smash hit.”

The four presets in Abbey Road Studios Mode include Intimate, Open, Energised and Expansive, providing Polestar 3 with a distinct audio experience inspired by the studio’s spaces and equipment. Each preset is complimented by a bespoke image from the studio, displayed in high definition on the sophisticated 14.5-inch touch screen inside the Polestar 3, showing some of the most iconic instruments and equipment from the Abbey Road collection.

Intimate: The Intimate preset evokes the intimacy of sitting in the producer’s chair in the studio control room, bringing the listener closer to the performance. Offering a warm, pristine and detailed experience, inspired by vintage sounds, the mode creates an intimate atmosphere, allowing the listener to immerse themselves in the music with an unparalleled sense of closeness and authenticity.

Open: The Open preset creates an immersive experience inspired by the studio environment where the music is performed. Allowing the listener to hear the music as if alongside the artists, with the rich, authentic sound of the live studio space.

Energised: The Energised preset combines vivid detail with vintage warmth, inspired by the energy and excitement of a performance in the studio’s live room. Offering a lively, vibrant acoustic with pristine detail, the sound is broad, energetic, and engaging.

Expansive: The Expansive preset immerses the listener in the ambience of the live room, enhancing the depth, dimension, and dynamic punch of the performance. Inspired by the energy and envelopment of a live experience, Expansive mode captures the vitality of the recording, with a powerful sound that brings the listener closer to the music.

Producer: Producer mode allows drivers to shape the sound of the Polestar 3, tailoring it to their personal taste, no matter the genre or individual track chosen. Using simple controls, inspired by the sonic DNA of Abbey Road’s rooms and equipment, users can alter the tonality and ambience of the sound in real time, crafting their own bespoke listening experience in the cabin.

Sally Davies, Abbey Road Managing Director, says: “We are hugely proud to bring the Abbey Road Studios Mode to the Bowers & Wilkins sound system in the Polestar 3. The partnership continues our collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins to develop products in the consumer audio space, and further extends our expansion into automotive audio as, for the first time, Abbey Road’s sonic DNA shapes the listening experience in the Polestar 3.”

The optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system in the Polestar 3 features 25 strategically placed speakers, including the proprietary Continuum™ cone and is complete with a 1,610 watt power output, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos capability, and active road noise cancellation – making the luxurious interior of the flagship SUV the perfect place to experience music on the move.

Dan Shepherd, Bowers & Wilkins VP Licencing and Partnerships, says: “As a result of the strong collaboration with Polestar and Abbey Road, we are delighted to bring Abbey Road Studios Mode, exclusive to the Bowers & Wilkins audio system, to the Polestar 3. We have succeeded in our aim to bring to life the distinctive characteristics of the studio experience and add the ability to explore and personalise your listening experience.”

Only available for Polestar 3 vehicles fitted with the Bowers & Wilkins audio system, the Abbey Road Studios Mode is part of a wider OTA software update that will include Stolen Vehicle Tracking and Smart Schedule for charging.

Release notes for the most recent OTA update can be found here: https://www.polestar.com/manual/polestar-3/2025/software-updates/.

SOURCE: Polestar