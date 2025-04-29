Polestar 3 factory-fitted with Continental tires

Polestar is relying on Continental’s SportContact 7 as original equipment for its Polestar 3 model

Polestar is relying on Continental’s SportContact 7 as original equipment for its Polestar 3 model. The tire manufacturer has received original equipment approval in the 21-inch tire size for the electric SUV. In addition to high driving stability and excellent grip, the SportContact 7 also impresses with its high energy efficiency and quiet rolling noise.

SportContact 7 enables precise handling and maximum driving safety

The SportContact 7 is a high-performance tire for high-powered sporty vehicles with electric or conventional drives. In addition to high driving stability and excellent grip levels, the tire offers long range or high fuel efficiency, along with quiet rolling noise. When developing the SportContact 7, the focus was on combining ultimate driving enjoyment with maximum safety. Accordingly, the tire achieves an 8 percent shorter braking distance on wet roads compared with its predecessor model. On dry roads, the braking distance is reduced by 6 percent, and the mileage increased by 17 percent.

Thanks to its precise handling characteristics and short braking distances, the SportContact 7 has impressed in numerous independent national and international tests. Recently, the German automobile magazine sport auto crowned it the test winner with a rating of “outstanding” in its latest ultra ultra high-performance (UUHP) summer tire test for 19/20-inch mixed tires.

The UUHP tire for the Polestar 3 is approved for speeds of up to 270 km/h and features the XL marking for increased load capacity.

This tire line has been approved in the following sizes for the Polestar 3 in numerous countries:

SportContact 7 POL, 265/45 R21 108W XL FR ContiSilent

SportContact 7 POL, 295/40 R21 111W XL FR

SOURCE: Polestar