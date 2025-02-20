Polestar 3 enhanced with new features and complimentary hardware upgrade

Latest over-the-air (OTA) update adds extra features and software stability and for selected devices, digital key capability to Polestar 3

Polestar is continuing with its commitment to comprehensively update the Polestar 3 throughout its lifecycle. Since delivering the first customer Polestar 3 in June 2024, the Swedish brand has implemented nine software updates to its flagship SUV, while across its three-car range it has delivered over 30 OTA software updates since launching the Polestar 2 in 2020.

This most recent OTA software update for the Polestar 3, the first software-defined vehicle from Europe, adds additional features such as walk-away locking and digital key functionality for selected devices.

Polestar digital key functionality allows smartphone* users to enjoy the convenience of unlocking, locking or starting their vehicle while leaving their phone in their pocket. Polestar digital key functionality can be shared cross platform**.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says, “With our over-the-air updates we can continue to make our cars better over time, and with the latest updates for Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 we’ve done just that. Our customers asked for digital key functionality, and so we delivered, and we’ll continue to add value for our customers over the lifetime of their cars.”

OTA updates aren’t limited to additional applications, features or greater software stability but can also include changes to driving attributes and active safety systems. Thanks to its centralised core computing system, Polestar 3 offers even greater possibilities for comprehensive updates.

For model year 2026 the Polestar 3 will be delivered with an upgrade from its current -generation NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier processor to a new, more powerful, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin processor.

Crucially, this hardware update, which will bring with it even greater computing power, will also be offered to all existing Polestar 3 customers as a complimentary upgrade, staying true to the Swedish brand’s promise to continue to add value and deliver the very best user experience to its customers.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, continues, “Polestar 3, the first software-defined vehicle from Europe, gets even more brain power. The ability to upgrade the hardware of our cars when new technologies become available is the perfect demonstration of our commitment to deliver the very best ownership experience to our customers. With the Orin processor upgrade, the already outstanding Polestar 3 gets even better.”

This complimentary hardware change will be performed at a Polestar authorised service point, and customers will be contacted when the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin processor is available to be fitted.

Polestar will be one of the first – alongside Volvo- to launch Google’s Car Ready Mobile Apps program. Designed to make it easier for developers to distribute their large screen optimised mobile apps to car screens, Polestar drivers will be able to enjoy dozens of new apps while parked, including Farm Heroes Saga and F1 TV. These apps are now live in the Google Play Store on Polestar 2, with Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 planned to follow later this year.

SOURCE: Polestar