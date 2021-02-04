Polestar 2 wins prestigious edie Sustainability Leaders award

Polestar, the electric performance car brand, has won Product Innovation of the Year with its all-electric Polestar 2 at the renowned edie Sustainability Leaders Awards. Organised by edie, the Awards recognise organisations that have taken their environmental, social and financial performance to new heights in an effort to achieve a sustainable future, today.

The programme is the UK’s largest and most prestigious sustainability awards initiative and this year, the Awards saw a record number of submissions. Entries were judged by an esteemed panel of sustainability experts, hand-picked for their specialist knowledge and experience in their respective fields. Winners of edie Awards are acknowledged as vanguards of sustainability and seen to be driving demonstrable results through innovation, engagement and a commitment to doing business better.

The Swedish electric performance car brand was assessed on how it embeds sustainability in its operations, business model and products. Polestar 2 was praised for work done by Polestar to improve traceability for the cobalt used in its batteries, and challenging the automotive industry’s traditional definition of premium, proving, in fact, that sustainability is the new premium. By publishing Polestar 2’s life cycle assessment (LCA) in 2020, Polestar also created a movement for increased transparency on carbon footprint of cars.

The jury said: “Polestar [2] represents a hugely impressive approach to innovation that seizes traceability to improve social outcomes as well as reduce environmental impacts. This is an aspirational product made in a state-of-the-art factory with true innovation embedded at its core.”

“It’s an honour to be awarded Product Innovation of the Year by edie,” comments Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability of Polestar. “Sustainability is at the core of Polestar, in each and every aspect of the brand, and it deserves our full attention in order to fulfil our promise of being the guiding star to the automotive industry.”

The edie Sustainability Leaders Awards are included in the highly regarded RSA accreditation scheme – one of only a handful of environmental schemes to be chosen for this honour. This means that award winners have the opportunity to gain further accolades on the international stage, as they are automatically given access to the European Business Awards for the Environment.

SOURCE: Polestar