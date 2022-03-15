Polestar 2 single motor electric car deliveries start in Canada

Polestar, the premium electric performance car maker, is starting deliveries of the all-electric Polestar 2 Long range Single motor electric fastback in Canada

Polestar, the premium electric performance car maker, is starting deliveries of the all-electric Polestar 2 Long range Single motor electric fastback in Canada. Available to order online at Polestar.com, the single-motor Polestar 2 has the longest range and lowest price in the brand’s lineup, while offering the same standard features as the high-performance dual-motor car. This includes the world’s first infotainment system with Google built-in, a premium vegan interior, and Polestar’s renowned chassis tuning.

An EPA-estimated range of 270 miles* gives the single-motor Polestar 2 one of the leading range ratings in its class. The single-motor Polestar 2 is also more accessible, with a starting price of $49,900 CAD, or as low as $41,900 CAD in Quebec and $46,900 CAD in British Columbia after qualified provincial incentives but before any applicable fees and taxes.**

As part of the brand’s digital-first retail model, Polestar 2 can be ordered exclusively online at https://www.polestar.com/en-ca/polestar-2/configurator/ or with the help of Polestar Specialists at one of the brand’s retail locations.

Polestar currently has retail locations – known as Spaces – open in three key Canadian markets: Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver, which combined cover roughly 85% of the addressable Canadian EV market. Additionally, Polestar offers vehicle pick up and delivery for test drives and service within 240 kilometers of any Polestar Space.

“The addition of the Polestar 2 Long range Single motor expands our offerings to more buyers by delivering the longest range and lowest price in the Polestar 2 family,” said Hugues Bissonette, Head of Polestar in Canada. “In any specification, the Polestar 2 is a class-leading electric vehicle with industry leading technology and a high-style, premium cabin.”

“Plus” and “Pilot” option packs are both available on all Polestar 2 variants. The Plus Pack ($5,500 CAD), features a-new-for-2022 mechanical heat pump to extend range, a full-length panoramic glass roof, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and WeaveTech vegan upholstery. The Pilot Pack ($4,500 CAD) offers enhanced safety and driver assistance features, including Pilot Assist , Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Blind Spot Information System (BLISTM). With these technologies combined, the Pilot Pack aids drivers to safely alleviate stress in certain driving situations.

Additionally, Polestar 2 owners receive regular Over-The-Air (OTA) updates that deliver enhancements directly to the vehicle, enabling even the oldest cars to run with the latest technology. Recent updates include the ability to schedule charging sessions, battery preconditioning that allows for quicker DC charging, and a Range Assistant app that includes an Eco Climate function.

Polestar 2 test drives can be scheduled at Polestar.com/test-drive. For an in-person car-buying experience, the brand has a rapidly expanding retail network of Polestar Spaces, with a goal of 35 locations across the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2022.

SOURCE: Polestar