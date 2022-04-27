Polestar 2 receives sustainability, tech and design updates

CO2e footprint reduced thanks to implementation of renewable energy in aluminium component sourcing and production

Polestar 2 is being updated with new solutions connected to climate impact and transparency, along with design detail and specification updates that allow for new visual expressions and improved efficiency.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, comments: “We have revisited materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce the climate impact and increase material traceability of this award-winning car. These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.”

Polestar’s partnership with Circulor now includes blockchain traceability of mica, in addition to cobalt that is already traced in Polestar 2 batteries. The blockchain technology allows Polestar to trace risk minerals from material source to finished product.

The battery in the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor sees improved cell chemistry that provides a higher capacity (now 69 kWh). This leads to increased range (now up to 474 km WLTP), faster charging (now up to 130 kW DC) and higher motor output (170 kW). The aluminium tray that carries the battery casing for all versions will see a CO2e reduction of 750 kg per car, thanks to the decision to only purchase aluminium for this component from smelters that use renewable energy.

Fredrika Klarén, Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, says: “In our programme updates we want to take action on improvements that can make a positive sustainability impact quickly, rather than traditional mid-cycle facelifts. Product optimisation programmes are common in the car industry, but we are taking an extended approach at Polestar, combining these with CO2e reduction programmes as well.

“A first pilot has been rolled out, replacing the aluminium in the wheels with low-carbon aluminium that is produced using renewable energy. We expect this to result in a 600 kg CO2e reduction per car for Polestar 2 in the second half of the year. Together with the improvements to aluminium in the battery tray, we’re expecting to see a total reduction of around 1,350 kg per car.”

Design detail updates bring new expressions to all Polestar 2 variants. Polestar’s strategy on interior materials is to increase the use of renewable, recyclable and recycled materials, and to always include a vegan upholstery option. In Polestar 2, an improved optional Nappa leather upholstery with greater sustainability credentials is now available.

“We require that all leather used in Polestar products must live up to the strictest standards on animal welfare and the Five Freedoms*, alongside being fully traceable and chrome-free,” continues Fredrika Klarén. “A new leather supplier, Bridge of Weir, meets our requirements**.”

The complete scope of design and feature updates includes:

New exterior colours: Space (replaces Void) and Jupiter (replaces Moon)

Magnesium is now the default standard colour with no cost

New designs for the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels

New Zinc colour for ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (replaces Barley), available with new Light Ash deco (replaces Reconstructed Wood)

Removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof (also available in Polestar Extras web shop from mid-June 2022 for all Polestar 2 with glass roof)

The performance software upgrade with maximum output of 350 kW and 680 Nm is now included in the Performance Pack in Europe

The heat pump (included in Plus Pack) has an improved optimal temperature range, now between -7°C and 25°C

Advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with new in-car app that quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin (Plus Pack)

