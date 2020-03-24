Polestar 2 production begins

Polestar 2 production has started.

Despite numerous setbacks, unforeseen circumstances, and the sheer logistical challenge of getting production of our first all-electric vehicle up and running, it has indeed begun.

This is significant for a few reasons. Firstly, Polestar 2 is no longer a fleet of prototypes at various stages of completion. It’s a fully realised car ready to be delivered to customers. Secondly, the countdown to those deliveries has officially begun. The first handovers are slated to occur in the summer of 2020. And last but certainly not least, we’re that much closer to our goal of getting as many drivers as possible behind the wheel of a Polestar 2.

Celebrating milestones is a bit of a cliché. But this is a big one. And it deserves to be celebrated.

