Polestar 2 offers peace of mind with future-value guarantee

Polestar continues to add to its comprehensive customer convenience model in Australia with the introduction of Polestar Finance, delivering finance options for new vehicles, including a guaranteed future-value option and competitive fixed-rate loan with balloon payment.

Electric vehicle up-take is accelerating in Australia and Polestar’s direct-to-customer finance offer will provide flexibility and security for anyone considering a new Polestar vehicle.

Polestar Finance is underwritten by experienced financier, Allied Credit, to provide a one-stop-shop for customers looking to finance their Polestar 2.

The Polestar Guaranteed Future Value Loan will allow Polestar 2 owners to know, in advance, the minimum value of their vehicle at the end of the loan term. At that point in time, the customer can choose to upgrade the vehicle for a new Polestar, pay the balloon and retain the vehicle, or return the vehicle with no balloon payment.

In keeping with the Polestar philosophy of maximum customer convenience, the application progress will be managed online as part of the purchase process, offering seamless integration by the digital-first brand.

“This is another very important step in making the Polestar purchase and ownership journey a convenient experience,” comments Head of Polestar Australia, Samantha Johnson. “The partnership with Allied Credit draws in great industry experience and will offer our customers the opportunity to arrange the funding elements of their Polestar ownership in a way that best suits them.”

SOURCE: Polestar