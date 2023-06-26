Polestar 2 gets increased range, efficiency and performance alongside a lower carbon footprint

Polestar has improved the range, efficiency and performance of Polestar 2 while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint as part of significant updates for the 2024 model year

Polestar 2 can now travel up to 22% further, consume up to 9% less energy, and charge up to 34% faster, thanks to hardware upgrades including larger batteries and new motors.

“We absolutely love Polestar 2 – such a stylish, fun car to drive. Our engineers have worked hard to integrate important upgrades that really enhance the overall package, and they’ve made it even better. We are proud to see we can do this without increasing its carbon footprint, but rather reducing it,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The Long range Single motor is now certified for up to 654 km WLTP, and maximum DC charging speed is now up to 205 kW for versions with a new 82 kWh battery. New motors are more efficient, and a change to rear-wheel drive for single-motor versions and a rear-bias for the dual motor version also means Polestar 2 is even more fun to drive, with power delivery benefitting from weight shifting over the driven wheels.

Since Polestar 2 deliveries began in 2020, its cradle-to-gate carbon footprint has been continuously reduced. The result is a total CO2e saving of 12%, or 3 tonnes in 3 years*. Low-carbon aluminium in wheels and the battery tray, a switch to renewable electricity in the factory, and for the latest MY24, improved battery chemistry, are some of the contributing factors.

The strive to constantly improve performance through each model year is an important strategy for Polestar that, combined with the relentless, simultaneous turning of every stone to save CO2e, is one of Polestar’s differentiating factors.

