Polestar 2 gets increased range, efficiency and performance alongside a lower carbon footprint for 2024

Polestar has improved the range, efficiency and performance of Polestar 2 while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint as part of significant updates for the 2024 model year, which will start from $93,990, available to order from 9 November

Polestar has improved the range, efficiency and performance of Polestar 2 while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint as part of significant updates for the 2024 model year, which will start from $93,990, available to order from 9 November.

Polestar 2 can now travel up to 22% further, consume up to 9% less energy, and charge up to 34% faster, thanks to hardware upgrades including larger batteries and new motors.

“We absolutely love Polestar 2 – such a stylish, fun car to drive. Our engineers have worked hard to integrate important upgrades that really enhance the overall package, and they’ve made it even better. We are proud to see we can do this without increasing its carbon footprint, but rather reducing it,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The Long range Single motor Is now certified for up to 655 km WLTP, and maximum DC charging speed is now up to 205 kW for versions with a new 82 kWh battery. New motors are more efficient, and a change to rear-wheel drive for single-motor versions and a rear-bias for the dual motor version also means Polestar 2 is even more fun to drive, with power delivery benefitting from weight shifting over the driven wheels.

Since Polestar 2 deliveries began in 2020, its cradle-to-gate carbon footprint has been continuously reduced. The result is a total CO2e saving of 12%, or 3 tonnes in 3 years*. Low-carbon aluminium in wheels and the battery tray, a switch to renewable electricity in the factory, and for the latest MY24, improved battery chemistry, are some of the contributing factors.

New motors, refined ride and rear-wheel drive

Next-generation electric motors and inverters are fitted to all Polestar 2 variants, offering substantial increases in both efficiency and performance. Single-motor variants are now rear-wheel driven, powered by a newly developed permanent magnet motor and silicon carbide inverter. The new motor has a power output of up to 220 kW (increased from 170 kW) and is optimised for maximum efficiency and high torque (490 Nm, up from 330 Nm) to further increase the dynamic performance of the car. The 0-100 km/h sprint time has been reduced by as much as 1.2 seconds, down to 6.2 seconds.

The dual-motor version now has a rear-drive bias that increases driving pleasure and performance thanks to a completely re-balanced drivetrain setup and torque-ratio. The new rear motor is the primary drive source, supported on the front axle by a new asynchronous motor. This enables higher total system output of 310 kW and 740 Nm (increased from the original 300 kW and 660 Nm), vastly improved traction, greater overall efficiency and higher performance – 0-100 km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds. Supporting efficiency gains, the front motor can now be disengaged completely when not needed. When the driver wants more power, the front motor re-engages instantly and seamlessly.

Up to 350 kW are available with the optional Performance Pack, and a 0-100 km/h sprint time as low as just 4.2 seconds. The increase in power, performance and driving enjoyment is also available to purchase as a downloadable over-the-air performance software upgrade for any eligible Long range Dual motor cars.

“Changing from front- to rear-wheel drive in the single-motor variants and re-calibrating the torque ratio in the dual-motor variant for an increased rear-wheel drive feel, elevates the Polestar 2 driving experience to a whole new level,” says Joakim Rydholm, Head of Chassis Development at Polestar. “The updated Polestar 2 is an even more playful and agile car, retaining its compactness and complete sense of control, while at the same time becoming more mature with added comfort.”

Revised standard equipment increases value

Standard equipment in Polestar 2 has been revised to increase overall value as well as convenience. Driver Awareness features are now standard, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, along with the 360-degree surround view camera and automatic dimming exterior mirrors. The wireless phone charger is now also standard on all versions.

Better range and quicker charging

All Polestar 2 versions feature upgraded lithium-ion batteries, with a positive impact on efficiency and capacity as well as charging times. Long-range versions now feature 82 kWh batteries from CATL with 27 modules, offering charging speeds of up to 205kW DC.

High-tech design tweaks

The SmartZone makes its debut on Polestar 2, signifying the shift from breathing to seeing and reflecting the high-tech nature of Polestar vehicles. Like on Polestar 3, the SmartZone hosts some of the vehicle’s most important active safety features, including the front facing camera and mid-range radar.

The 20-inch forged alloy wheels in the Performance Pack have been updated to align Polestar 2 in its sportiest expression with that of Polestar 3.

The strive to constantly improve performance through each model year is an important strategy for Polestar that, combined with the relentless, simultaneous turning of every stone to save CO2e, is one of Polestar’s differentiating factors.

SOURCE: Polestar