Polestar 1 test programme evaluates driver experience

The Polestar 1 verification prototype (VP) testing and evaluation programme continues in the lead-up to production readiness in mid-2019. In addition to crash tests, aerodynamic evaluations and on-road testing, vital areas of assessment are chassis dynamics and the driver experience. For Polestar, performance is about much more than just acceleration. The way Polestar 1 feels to drive and live with is also critical, according to Polestar’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Ingenlath.

Steering responsiveness and torque vectoring calibration have taken priority in the latest tests, validating the chassis and suspension tuning carried out on earlier prototype cars in 2018.

Polestar’s chief test driver, Joakim Rydholm, comments: “Whenever you drive Polestar 1, you should immediately feel like you are in control and that the car is ready to respond to your input, no matter what you want to do. This is a GT that needs to be easy to drive and comfortable in everyday use with its smooth and quiet hybrid drivetrain – but also ready to deliver its thrilling 600 hp and 1,000 Nm performance whenever the driver wants it.”

The next prototype phase, which starts early in 2019, includes the very first cars built in the soon-to-be-completed Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China. This will be the final prototype series before pre-production cars are built to final specification and quality standards.

SOURCE: Polestar