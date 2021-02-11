Polestar 1 order books open for final production run

Final build slots for Polestar 1 – the Polestar brand’s electric performance hybrid halo car – are now available. Produced in Polestar’s leading production facility in Chengdu, China, Polestar 1 will see the completion of its production run towards the end of 2021.

As the halo of the Polestar lineup and the car which launched the brand, Polestar 1 features a crisp design and state-of-the-art technology, with 609 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque available from its hybrid powertrain. Electric first, the GT features two electric motors on the rear axle, complemented by a 2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine and integrated starter generator at the front.

A carbon fibre body, 6-piston Akebono brakes and adjustable Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers turn driving Polestar 1 into a highly-tuned sensory experience, and with advanced features such as mechanical torque vectoring, it faithfully represents Polestar’s role as a guiding star for the advancement of technology.

With 34 kWh of battery capacity, Polestar 1 still boasts the longest pure-electric driving range of any hybrid – 124 km (WLTP) – which makes it usable in everyday situations as a pure electric vehicle.

Available to buy exclusively online at Polestar.com, interested customers can also visit Polestar Spaces in all launch markets where possible for a hands-on experience and test drive.

SOURCE: Polestar