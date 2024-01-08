Polaris to provide car positioning for world’s fastest autonomous racing cars

Crucial navigation technology is now available for all autonomous vehicles including drones, robots, delivery robots, construction and farm equipment, and autonomous cars and trucks

We’re excited to announce that we have been selected by the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) to provide cutting-edge Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) corrections technology for the world’s fastest autonomous racing cars at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Polaris RTK network delivers centimeter-accurate location services that make autonomous racing at high speeds possible. IAC race cars often exceed 180 mph and require precise location data for safe high-performance racing. The IAC chose Point One Navigation based on the company’s proven record in delivering precise location data to many companies through its RTK technology.

“We’re proud to be selected by the Indy Autonomous Challenge to provide our RTK positioning technology for ALL of the autonomous racing cars at the CES 2024 IAC Racing event,” said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation. “These are the fastest autonomous racing cars in the world and they highlight the capabilities of our RTK solution and demonstrate our commitment to advancing innovation in the autonomous vehicle industry.”

Our innovative RTK technology is now available for a wide range of autonomous applications. This includes drones, robots, delivery robots, construction and farm equipment, and autonomous cars and trucks. The same high-precision technology that powers the fastest autonomous racing cars is now available to industries seeking reliable and high-precision navigation solutions throughout North America and most of Europe.

Team members participating in the Indy Autonomous Challenge have praised Point One Navigation’s technology. Gary Passon, AIracingTech founder and Autonomous Motorsports Principal at UC Berkeley shared, “As with any competition, we want to win. Point One’s RTK technology is not only incredibly accurate but also remarkably easy to integrate and use. It has been an essential component in optimizing our vehicle’s performance and has increased our ability to compete at such high speeds.”

Students are the purest kind of innovators, pushing the envelope of what’s possible. Many of our team members participated in the DARPA Grand Challenge while in school, providing invaluable experience and insight that enabled the innovation that makes Polaris the leading RTK network globally. By providing our RTK technology to the innovators of IAC free of charge, we’re investing in the next generation of innovation.

We’re excited to lead the way in providing cutting-edge RTK solutions for autonomous vehicles, with the Indy Autonomous Challenge at CES 2024 serving as a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of precision navigation technology.

The race is on Thursday, January 11th from 3:30-6 PM at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. If you are in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics show, it is open to the public. For more information, check out the IAC website.

