PlusAI announces key performance indicators for commercial readiness

PlusAI is demonstrating steady progress toward commercial launch of factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027

PlusAI, an artificial intelligence company commercializing AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous commercial trucks, today announced the release of its set of key performance indicators (KPIs) designed to track progress towards commercial readiness of SuperDrive™. In the first half of 2025, PlusAI achieved significant advancements in autonomous performance metrics, reaching 86% Safety Case Readiness (SCR), 98% Autonomous Miles Percentage (AMP), and 76% Remote Assistance Free Trips (RAFT), up from 75%, 97%, and 69%, respectively, in the second half of 2024. As PlusAI transitions to a public company, it intends to report these KPIs regularly to provide transparency on its path to commercial launch in Texas in 2027.

For commercial launch, PlusAI is targeting 100% Safety Case Readiness, and more than 90% Remote Assistance-Free Trips. Achieving these milestones will demonstrate that PlusAI’s fully autonomous virtual driver system, SuperDrive, has the safety, performance, and operational efficiency required for real-world commercial deployment, enabling trucking fleet operators to complete entire routes without human intervention. PlusAI is currently conducting public road testing in Texas and Sweden, with customer fleet trials scheduled for the fall of 2025.

“We have a clear roadmap to the commercial launch of SuperDrive,” said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of PlusAI. “By publicly sharing these performance metrics on a regular basis, we’re demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the safe and scalable deployment of factory-built autonomous trucks. We believe it’s essential for partners, customers, regulators, and all road users to have visibility into our safety-driven progress and our disciplined approach toward commercializing autonomous driving technology.”

PlusAI has deployed autonomous driving technology across over five million miles of driving in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. These real-world operations have generated a proprietary dataset that fuels PlusAI’s technology development. Leveraging this data and advanced generative AI models, PlusAI has built a generalizable “driving intelligence” platform using auto-labeling, model distillation, and highly optimized in-vehicle neural networks.

Safety case readiness

For safety assurance, PlusAI uses the safety case approach that is best practice in safety-critical industries including aviation, nuclear, automotive, and oil and gas. The PlusAI Safety Case Readiness (SCR) metric measures how mature and complete its underlying Safety Case Framework (SCF) is for SuperDrive to operate safely. The SCF is built on a multi-tiered structure of safety claims, sub-claims, and supporting evidence, organized around five core pillars that cover underlying architecture, processes, performance, and maintenance needed for safe operations. Specifically:

Understand – Establishes safety foundations through structured analysis, system definition, and hazard identification. Design – Integrates safety principles, redundancy, and fault tolerance into the AV system’s architecture and software. Develop – Verifies and validates system performance using simulation, bench tests, closed-course, and public road testing. Prove – Measures safety performance through data analysis and continuous improvement of metrics and safety cases. Deploy – Ensures safe deployment and maintenance through configuration control, release management, and in-field monitoring.

The PlusAI Safety Case Framework supports transparency and accountability by sharing key elements of the framework with stakeholders and by aligning with industry standards and best practices in automated vehicle safety assurance. It provides the basis for PlusAI’s risk-based approach to safety validation and helps inform regulatory engagement, operational readiness, and product maturity.

Autonomous Miles Percentage

To assess the performance of its autonomous system, PlusAI uses the Autonomous Miles Percentage (AMP) metric. This is defined as the percentage of total distance driven by SuperDrive on a specified route that is completed under full autonomous control, without intervention from a remote operator or onboard safety driver. AMP reflects SuperDrive’s ability to sustain autonomous operation across varying conditions along a commercial corridor. AMP is a route-specific measure that quantifies the extent and reliability of SuperDrive in real-world operations. It complements PlusAI’s Remote Assistance Free Trips metric by providing a continuous measure of autonomous engagement across distance traveled and supports readiness assessments, regulatory engagement, and system maturity evaluation.

Remote Assistance Free Trips

PlusAI’s Remote Assistance Free Trips (RAFT) measure captures the percentage of autonomous trips completed without any intervention from a remote operator or an onboard safety driver on a specified commercial route. A trip is considered RAFT-compliant if SuperDrive maintains full control from departure to arrival—without any human assistance to control the vehicle. While remote assistance will always be available if needed, this metric highlights SuperDrive’s operational independence, technical maturity, and readiness for scaled deployment.

“Our AV 2.0 architecture marks a major shift in how we design and deliver autonomous driving systems. By replacing hand-written components with end-to-end AI models, we’ve simplified the overall system and accelerated performance improvements. This approach ensures we’ll be ready for broad deployment as soon as our factory-built autonomous trucks begin production in 2027. We’re excited to be at the forefront of autonomous driving technology,” said Tim Daly, Chief Architect at PlusAI.

