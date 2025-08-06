PlusAI and Goodyear collaborate to enhance the safety and efficiency features of autonomous trucks

PlusAI, an artificial intelligence company commercializing AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks, announced today that it is collaborating with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to advance the safety and efficiency features of autonomous freight

PlusAI, an artificial intelligence company commercializing AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks, announced today that it is collaborating with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to advance the safety and efficiency features of autonomous freight. The companies will explore how tire intelligence from Goodyear’s intelligent tire technology suite, SightLine, can enhance PlusAI’s fully autonomous virtual driver system, SuperDrive™.

Goodyear’s SightLine technology delivers real-time, sensor-driven insights into tire health, road surface conditions, and friction levels by continuously monitoring the tire-road interface. This advanced tire intelligence technology can further strengthen SuperDrive, supporting enhanced data capture that aims to optimize vehicle performance, reduce operating costs for fleet owners, and improve reliability across a wide range of driving environments.

“PlusAI’s leadership in autonomous trucking is built on innovative technology, deep collaborations, and rigorous validation,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-founder at PlusAI. “Our collaboration with Goodyear and their SightLine technology will give us additional vehicle data to further enhance the performance of our SuperDrive system under real-world conditions as we gear up for the commercial launch of factory-built autonomous trucks.”

Over the last nine years, PlusAI has scaled into an industry leading virtual driver software player and has deployed autonomous driving technology across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, which has been used for more than five million miles of driving. PlusAI has built a unique ecosystem of strategic collaborators, like Goodyear, committed to the rollout of safe autonomous capabilities to commercial fleets.

“Our collaboration with PlusAI marks a significant step forward in integrating tire intelligence into autonomous trucking,” said Chris Helsel, Senior Vice President & Chief Technical Officer at Goodyear. “By embedding our cutting-edge SightLine technology into factory-built autonomous trucks outfitted with SuperDrive, we’re helping to elevate vehicle performance, safety, and operational efficiency from the ground up.”

PlusAI is the autonomy partner to leading global commercial vehicle makers—TRATON GROUP, Hyundai, and IVECO—who will factory-build, validate, deliver, and support autonomous trucks powered by SuperDrive. This OEM-led model enables scalable deployment through trusted manufacturing and service channels, providing fleet operators with a seamless path to autonomy. PlusAI and its partners are targeting the commercial launch of SuperDrive-enabled, factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027, beginning in the United States and then expanding into Europe.

SOURCE: PlusAI