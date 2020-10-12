Plug-in trifecta: 2021 Audi Q5, A7 and A8 TFSI e models come standard with big-engine performance, small-engine efficiency

With high performance, lower fuel consumption and an abundance of technology, the 2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e, A7 55 TFSI e and A8 60 TFSI plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) offer a compelling case for plugging into the future, today. Now on sale nationwide in the U.S., the 2021 Audi Q5 TFSI e, A7 TFSI e and A8 TFSI e combine Audi’s premium appointments and driving dynamics with integrated hybrid technology and smartphone app functionality.

The 2021 Audi Q5 TFSI e, updated with sharpened design and Audi’s latest MIB 3 infotainment technologies, is powered by a 2.0-liter TFSI engine and electric motor that, when combined, produce a net 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Not only is its power similar to the Audi SQ5, but the PHEV model is also able to drive without direct tailpipe emissions in EV mode and can be had with $6,712 in potential federal tax incentives. Sharing its powertrain with the Audi A7 TFSI e, both vehicles are eligible for HOV lane access in several states.

For the Audi Q5 TFSI e and A7 TFSI e, power is routed through a seven-speed S tronic transmission to all four wheels with quattro® all-wheel drive with ultra® technology.

The 2021 Audi A8 TFSI e is equipped with a six-cylinder engine that when combined with its electric motor can produce V8 levels of power when it’s needed. Or, the A8 TFSI e can operate in nearly silent all-electric mode for a truly serene experience. The combined A8 TFSI e powertrain is rated at a net 443 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The A8 TFSI e comes equipped with standard quattro® all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission.

All three vehicles come with a 14.1 kWh battery pack that sits under the rear cargo area and are equipped with an integrated heat pump that uses battery heat to efficiently warm the cabin. Their onboard 7.7 kW charger allows them to replenish battery power from empty to 100% in just 2.4 hours when using a 240-volt outlet. The PHEV models can be charged at any SAE J1772 home or public charger, with programmable interior preconditioning via the myAudi app to efficiently warm or cool the interior ahead of driving.

Standard predictive efficiency assist is designed to increase brake-energy recuperation when approaching a slower vehicle or rolling downhill. When equipped with its available satellite navigation in the Audi Q5 TFSI e, which comes standard in the A7 and A8 TFSI e models, predictive efficiency assist also takes curves ahead of the vehicle, speed limits and more variables with vehicle coasting into account, reading the vertical profile of the road and adjusting the vehicle’s behavior to help customers benefit from lower fuel consumption.

Detectable haptic feedback from the accelerator pedal and a visual signal in the MMI and head-up display indicate the proper time to let off the accelerator to use as much kinetic energy as possible. Symbols in the Audi virtual cockpit indicate speed reductions, including for speed limits, town signs, curves and downhill slopes, traffic circles, intersections and highway exits.

Each of the three models start in all-electric mode when charged but can also operate in hybrid mode to take advantage of both powertrains or battery hold mode to reserve electric power for later use.

The 2021 Audi Q5 TFSI e, A7 TFSI e and A8 TFSI e further Audi’s goal to electrify an estimated 30% of its U.S. lineup by 2025, accompanying the all-electric 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback in the brand’s plug-in portfolio.

Model year 2021 Audi Q5, A7 and A8 TFSI e models starting Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices:

Model Starting MSRP EPA-estimated

all-electric range 0-60 mph acceleration Potential federal

tax incentive EPA-estimated MPGe Audi Q5 55

TFSI e Premium: $51,900

Premium Plus: $55,800

Prestige: $61,700 19 miles 5.0 seconds $6,712 50 Audi A7 55

TFSI e Premium Plus: $74,900

Prestige: $80,250 24 miles 5.7 seconds $6,712 68 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e $95,900 18 miles 4.9 seconds $6,712 53

SOURCE: Audi of America