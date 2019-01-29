Plant expansion strengthens BorgWarner’s presence in India and Southeast Asia

BorgWarner, a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, celebrated the opening of its expanded facility in Kakkalur, India. With its leading-edge production line for advanced engine timing and variable cam timing (VCT) systems, the expanded plant meets the increasing demand on the steadily growing Indian automotive market for meeting BS VI norms, while preparing to supply the growing Southeast Asian automotive market. With a total area of 43,300 square feet (4,023 square meters), the facility now includes engineering, manufacturing and office areas as well as warehouse space.

“The automotive industry in India is growing quickly, as many leading automakers have production facilities here. With the expansion of our plant in Kakkalur, we serve them with localized manufacturing to meet their increasing demand for innovative and efficient technologies,” said Joel Wiegert, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems. “By strengthening our presence in this important market, we are reinforcing our position as a global leader in clean and efficient propulsion solutions.”

Located in the Tiruvallur district about 30 miles from Chennai, BorgWarner’s expanded facility provides class-leading design, simulation, testing and manufacturing capabilities. A highly-skilled in-house engineering team supports customers from initial design through production, enabling the production of optimized, high-performance engine timing and VCT systems. In the newly built area of the plant, BorgWarner will begin a new production line for the company’s VCT technology to help vehicle manufacturers improve fuel economy, reliability and engine efficiency.

The new addition to the production facility opened during a festive event attended by BorgWarner executives and employees as well as the local media. Traditional ceremonies such as a ribbon cutting, tree planting and customary prayers took place to wish the facility prosperity. This was followed by a plant tour, a meeting for media representatives and an inaugural meeting with all employees on site.

SOURCE: BorgWarner