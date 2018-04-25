Plan to develop Aichi low-carbon hydrogen supply chain moves forward

Hydrogen is a useful energy source for realizing a low-carbon society. Without emitting any carbon dioxide (CO2) during use, hydrogen can be produced from renewable resources (including wind power, solar power, and biomass [sewage sludge]) and can be stored and transported for use in various fields. Hydrogen has the potential to support the transition to a low-carbon society, not only in the transportation field, but also in various fields including industrial fields.

To further promote measures to combat global warming, the low-carbon footprint of the hydrogen supply chain as a whole, through use of renewable resources and the concept of “production, transportation, and use (of hydrogen),” has been promoted in Aichi Prefecture. To meet this goal, shared ownership of the vision is required throughout the region and different entities including industry, academia, and government are expected to work together towards it. In line with this, the Aichi Low-Carbon Hydrogen Supply Chain Promotion Association authored the 2030 Vision, which envisions an Aichi Prefecture in 2030 that makes active use of low-carbon hydrogen in 2030, as well as a roadmap to achieve this.