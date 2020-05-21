Pirelli releases an animated video advising tyre dealers how to offer their services safely

Pirelli has released a new video that contains useful information about making the its retailers places where drivers can always feel safe. This information, delivered to Pirelli’s entire dealer network, expands on new measures designed to ensure that drivers feel completely secure when they change their tyres. As business starts up again, customers need to feel confident that their health is being prioritised, so Pirelli – among other initiatives to help dealer networks fulfil their obligations to look after their clients – has put together a series of reccommendations to help retailers sanitise and re-organise their premises. These measures have been handily summarised in a short film for the dealer network.

The new organisational processes for workshops and sales processes will help dealers to offer an even warmer welcome to their customers. These range from a fresh delineation of working areas, to a maximum number of people allowed in waiting areas, to the sanitation of cars and premises. New online booking systems are also explained, with customers using contactless payments: part of a general move towards greater use of digital systems. There are also suggestions about how to clean car keys and other items handled during maintenance, along with hygiene rules for staff to follow during each working day (hand-washing, temperature checks, plus the use of gloves and masks).

In addition to the video, which will be distributed on the internet as well as via social media channels belonging to Pirelli and its retailers, Pirelli has also sent a series of recommendations to all of its points of sale, adapted to different national legislation. This will help to ensure consistently clean and well-organised dealerships, meaning that customers will always feel safe and at home.

Pirelli’s initiatives for dealers

The video release is part of a series of actions implemented by Pirelli since early March. These include digital training courses for tyre dealers and the sales force, support in re-organising dealerships, as well as a suite of digital and traditional communications to help support retailers during these challenging times. Pirelli has also released some valuable information targeted at end users, with five handy tips to help drivers maintain their tyres and get back on the road safely.

Please click here to view the full press release.