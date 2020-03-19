Pirelli: extract of notary’s minutes for board meeting of 2 March 2020 published

Pirelli announces that the extract of notary’s minutes for the Board of Directors meeting of Pirelli & C. SpA of March 2, 2020, are available to the public at Pirelli & C’s legal headquarters in Milan at Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli 25 and published on the Company’s website www.pirelli.com as well as in the eMarket Storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com). At this meeting, the decisions of which were published on the same day, the Board decided – among other things – to renew the authorization – in the context of the “Euro Medium Term Note” EMTN Program decided upon on 21 December 2017 – to issue bond loans up to a maximum issuable and of a value within that Program of a total of 1.8 billion euro through 31 March 2021 destined exclusively for qualified investors.

SOURCE: Pirelli