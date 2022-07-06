Pirelli equips the Aston Martin DBX707: the most powerful luxury SUV in the world

The new Aston Martin DBX707, the most powerful luxury SUV in the world, has optimal performance, as well as the ultimate in control and comfort in common with the Pirelli P ZERO tyres that have been specifically equipped for it, highlighting Pirelli’s focus on the high value segment

P ZERO and Scorpion Tyres, made to measure

The 707 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque generated by the Aston Martin DBX707’s engine make this luxury SUV the most powerful of its kind in the world. In order to cope with these extremely high levels of performance, Pirelli’s engineers have created new tailor-made tyres for it on top of the 22-inch tyre already made for the DBX: P ZERO in 285/35R23 size at the front and 325/30R23 for the back. These P ZERO tyres benefit from a compound that’s derived from that of Aston Martin’s famed grand touring models in order to enhance the car’s performance as much as possible, with greater rigidity in the sidewall thanks to a specific geometry in the canvas that makes up the structure of the tyre. The considerable size of this tyre allows for a more direct steering response and increased cornering speeds on track. For those wanting a solution that they can use all year on many different types of road surface – dry, wet or snowy – the SCORPION ZERO ALL SEASON is also available (in two sizes) complete with its distinctive A8A marking, which identifies these tyres as having been specially made for the Aston Martin DBX.

Silent tyres with maximum comfort

To ensure that driver comfort is as impressive as performance, these tyres are equipped with PNCS (Pirelli Noise Cancelling System) in the front tyre size, which allows for road noise to be reduced. The PNCS technology is made up of a sound-absorbing material placed within the tyre that soaks up all the vibrations that would otherwise be transmitted into the cabin, meaning that the rolling noise from the tyres is reduced.

Made in Italy with MIRS technology

The tyres for the Aston Martin DBX707 are made in Pirelli’s Settimo Torinese factory, just on the outskirts of Turin, using the robots from Pirelli’s MIRS system (Modular Integrated Robot System) and the most advanced technology dedicated to the production of ultra high performance road car tyres.

Pirelli and Aston Martin

The collaboration between these two historic automotive icons has grown with the passage of time. The new DBX707, which comes exclusively on Pirelli tyres, expands Aston Martin’s range of Pirelli-equipped cars, including the DBX, DBS, and Vantage models.

SOURCE: Pirelli