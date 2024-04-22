Pirelli at the Tire Cologne to unveil new products and present its innovations and sustainability path

Pirelli will be present at TIRE COLOGNE 2024 to exhibit new products and technologies for high performance cars and motorcycles on a 400 square metre stand (Hall 06.1, Stand A-020-B-029)

“Our presence at the world’s leading trade fair for our industry underlines Pirelli’s position as a leading development partner for the premium and prestige segments of the automotive industry,” says Wolfgang Meier, CEO of Pirelli Germany. This event offers the company a unique platform to demonstrate its performance and innovative strength. Pirelli will place also a special focus on sustainability at the show. “We will be informing trade fair visitors about our commitment to the sustainability transition,” announces Wolfgang Meier. “This includes future-oriented products and innovative measures for the sustainable engineering development, production of tyres”.

In addition to the new Pirelli products which will be unveiled, the P Zero E summer tyre will be a highlight of the show. It combines Pirelli’s latest technical innovations to meet the highest demands of electric and sustainable mobility. The new RUNFORWARD technology makes it possible to maintain control of the car in the event of a puncture and to continue driving for up to 40 km at 80 km/h without tyre pressure. It also contributes to low rolling resistance and an optimal driving experience. The P Zero E is the first UHP tyre made of more than 55% bio-based and recycled materials1 and it’s the only one certified by third party. The entire range at launch has been awarded a Triple A rating on the EU tyre label.

The new Cinturato All Season SF3 tyre for medium and compact cars will also be on display in Cologne. The all-season tyre has the highest A rating for wet grip on the EU tyre label in all sizes. On dry roads, it offers stability, noise comfort and low rolling resistance. Independent tests certify its versatility, as Dekra2 praised the tyre’s excellent braking performance on dry, wet and snowy roads, while TÜV SÜD3 gave it the Performance Mark. These results have been recently confirmed by important European magazines as well, which elected the Cinturato All Season SF3 the best all-season tyre according to their comparative tests involving the main all-season products on the market.

DRIVER, Pirelli’s commercial subsidiary, will also be represented at the stand. In an integrated showroom, visitors can learn about the advantages of the “DRIVER Tyres & Service” premium retail concept for independent tyre dealers and garages.

