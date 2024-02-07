Pirelli: Among the “Top 1%” of companies in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024

It is the highest level of recognition, based on the analysis of the sustainability profiles of 9,400 companies, with Pirelli the only one of its sector included at the global level

Pirelli has been again confirmed among the best companies in sustainability at the global level, achieving the qualification of “Top 1%” – the only one of the Auto Components sector at the global level – the highest level of recognition in the context of the Sustainability Yearbook 2024 published by S&P Global based on the analysis of the sustainability profiles of 9,400 companies.

The result comes after the score obtained by Pirelli in the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices of S&P Global, in which the company earned first place in the Auto Components and Automotive sectors of the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices with a score of 84 points (revised from the initial 83).

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, said:

“Being again recognized this year as one of the leaders in the Sustainability Yearbook confirms Pirelli’s capacity to integrate its sustainability strategy along the entire value chain. These concrete results and challenging goals are only obtained with the commitment of all”.

SOURCE: Pirelli