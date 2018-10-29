Pioneer’s 3D-LiDAR sensor supports Renesas’s “R-Car,” SoCs for car information systems

Pioneer Corporation announced today that its 3D-LiDAR sensor supports “R-Car,” SoCs (system-on-chips) for car information systems, developed by Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas). “R-Car” can also be used as an automotive computing platform for the autonomous-driving era. Pioneer’s 3D-LiDAR Sensor is mounted as a front obstacle detection sensor in a demonstration car “Etoile” developed by Renesas to demonstrate the integration of sensing solutions, and is contributing to the realization of self-parking and autonomous driving.

The 3D-LiDAR sensor uses laser beams to measure distances to objects accurately and grasps information on distances and surroundings in real time and in three dimensions. It is regarded as an essential device for vehicle use for level 3 and higher autonomous driving. Pioneer is developing a high-performance, downsizing, lower price 3D-LiDAR using a MEMS mirror, aiming for mass production in the 2020s. Since late September, Pioneer has started shipping three types and four models of 3D-LiDAR sensors to various companies in Japan and overseas. http://autonomousdriving.pioneer/en/

SOURCE: Pioneer