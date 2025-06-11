Pioneering technology meets pure driving pleasure: testing BMW iX3 prototypes

The development of the first Neue Klasse series production model is on the finishing straight

The development of the first Neue Klasse series production model is on the finishing straight: prototypes of the next-generation BMW iX3 are currently undergoing extensive testing in Miramas, southern France. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich in September and roll off the production line at the new BMW Group plant in Debrecen (Hungary) starting at the end of the year. “Longer range, faster charging, an all-new display and operating concept, and the intelligence of four superbrains are the distinguishing features of the Neue Klasse. With the upcoming BMW iX3 – the first model of the new car generation – we are introducing fundamental technology upgrades with the clear aim of raising the typical BMW driving pleasure to a whole new level,” says Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse BMW. “With the all-new BMW iX3, we bring our revolutionary technologies into series production for the first time, and we can hardly wait to see it in action on the road. All future BMW models, regardless of powertrain type, will benefit from the innovations and technology clusters of the Neue Klasse.”

The new technologies at a glance:

The revolutionary display and operating concept BMW Panoramic iDrive provides perfect driver orientation and sets yet another new benchmark.

Charge faster, drive further: the all-electric 6th generation powertrain (Gen6) sets standards in performance and efficiency. The new BMW iX3 50 xDrive has an electric range of up to 800km (WLTP)*(CLTC: 900km* / EPA 400 mls*) and can be charged to provide a range of more than 350km maximum in just 10 minutes*.

The Heart of Joy control computer and the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software stack raise the dynamic potential of electric powertrains to a new level.

BMW Panoramic iDrive: “Hands on the Wheel, Eyes on the Road”

The BMW Panoramic iDrive shows all relevant driving information in the driver’s ideal line of sight and maximises ergonomic efficiency and safety. Four elements come together to make a unique user experience:

BMW Panoramic Vision: information is projected onto a black printed surface in the windscreen from A-pillar to A-pillar.

3D Head-Up Display: the optional BMW 3D Head-Up Display projects information for navigation and automated driving into the driver’s direct field of vision above the BMW Panoramic Vision Display.

Central Display with matrix backlight technology: the free-cut-design display is in an ergonomically ideal position near the steering wheel.

Shy-tech multifunction steering wheel: buttons are illuminated when functions are available; relief-like structure and active haptic feedback enable intuitive operation without the driver having to take his or her eyes off the road.

The BMW Panoramic iDrive runs under the BMW Operating System X, also a new development. It offers extensive customisability, intelligent support for the driver and extensive software updates. BMW’s motto “Hands on the Wheel, Eyes on the Road” is redefined with a well-balanced mix of physical controls and digital functions. BMW Panoramic iDrive will ensure user-friendly and intuitive operation in every vehicle segment and with every powertrain concept.

Next generation of electric powertrains. The high-voltage battery concept for the 6th generation of BMW eDrive technology (Gen6) is fundamentally new, and together with the revised electric drive system portfolio, offers an optimum solution for all vehicle segments. The Gen6 system will be making its debut in the BMW iX3 and will then be rolled out across all vehicle segments.

The centrepiece of the high-voltage battery – the BMW cylindrical battery cell – has an energy density of 20 per cent greater that the prismatic cells previously used. The cells are integrated directly into the high-voltage battery, which plays an important role in the body structure of Neue Klasse models.

Charge faster, drive further

The Gen6 introduces a major leap forward for our customers and the BMW iX3 is the first to benefit. With 400kW maximum charging, our customers can add over 350km* maximum (WLTP) to their vehicle’s range in just 10 minutes. Gen6 technology allows users to monitor the charging performance and curve live via the My BMW App. 800V technology is paving the way for rapid charging. Charging at 400V DC charging stations will, of course, still be possible.

The high energy content of the high-voltage battery, together with the efficient design of the powertrain and the overall vehicle, enables a range of up to 800km (WLTP).

Further charging-related innovations

Making the charging process even more user friendly is the intelligent charging flap, which detects when the driver is intending to stop to charge the car and opens (and then closes) automatically. One of the triggers for opening the flap is AI-assisted: if the customer approaches a familiar or learned charging point, the progress towards it reveals an intention to charge and the flap opens.

The SoP of the new BMW iX3 will also introduce extensive bidirectional charging functions – to-Load, to-Home and to-Grid:

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) turns the vehicle into a powerful mobile powerbank (up to 3.7kW in Europe) and supplies energy for one or several consumers, wherever customers need it. Bidirectional charging capability turns the BMW iX3 into an at-home energy storage unit. Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) helps customers to reduce costs. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) sets new standards for the integration of the vehicle into the energy market. Both functions contribute to lowering emissions and increasing the use of regenerative energy sources. In this way, the BMW Group demonstrates that it is part of the solution as we work towards energy transformation.

Providing the key to bidirectional charging alongside the technology involved, the new BMW Wallbox (DC) offers 19.2kW charging and discharging depending on the market. The BMW charging equipment has been redesigned and is now easier to use, and now also includes selected adapters e.g. for vehicle-to-load (V2L) use cases.

The BMW driving experience with the Heart of Joy. The level in sheer driving pleasure

The “superbrain” Heart of Joy in the Neue Klasse raises driving dynamics to a new level. Together with the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software stack, the Heart of Joy is pivotal to powertrain, brakes, recuperation and sub-functions of the steering system. It processes information ten times faster* than previous systems and therefore responds more directly than ever to the driver’s command.

Fewer control inputs are required, directional stability is more precise and stable. As a result, the vehicle develops consistent and reproducible cornering characteristics and can be steered intuitively.

Powertrain and braking functions also work together harmoniously to decelerate the vehicle. Recuperation can be used across the whole speed range down to a standstill. Indeed, in 98 percent of cases, the vehicle can be brought to a standstill without applying the friction brakes – without noise or jolts.

The Heart of Joy and BMW Dynamic Performance Control raise the BMW driving experience to a new level – from standstill to dynamic limits.

Further development of driver assistance systems using the intelligent high-performance computer “Superbrain of Automated Driving”

BMW Group’s latest driver assistance systems are among the world’s best. The new BMW iX3 ushers in the rollout of the next technology generation. This is in keeping with BMW’s ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) philosophy: “Always smart, symbiotic, and safe”.

The BMW Group merges the proven, rule-based assistance system with a new system based on AI. In an optimum symbiosis, this combination supports the driver even more precisely and reliably in challenging situations on the road. The Superbrain of Automated Driving pools all customer functions for automated driving and has a 20 times faster processing speed than the previous system. The new automated driving and parking functions are based on cutting-edge sensor, software, processor, and mobile communications technology.

The basic model of the BMW iX3 offers functions like lane change warning, road priority warning, safe exit, and assisted view. Safe exit uses side-mounted radars to monitor traffic next to the car while stopping and warns the driver of approaching objects. The new Assisted View shows the latest driving situation precisely and in detail alternatively in the Central Display, the Panoramic Vision, or 3D Head-Up Display. The motorway assistant with automatic lane change will be available with extended features in the BMW iX3. Upon request, it can assist drivers from when they join a motorway to when they leave it and allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel for long periods. This assistant remains active even during automated motorway changes along an active navigation route. The new Motorway & City Assistant helps the driver in complex driving situations in urban areas, e.g. through tight corners or roundabouts. It brakes automatically at red traffic lights and moves off again or sounds an audible signal when lights turn green.

Symbiotic driver assistance, as it is known, enables perfect interaction between tech and driver regarding both comfort and safety functions, and creates a seamless transition between cooperative steering and – a world first – cooperative braking.

When the function is active, the driver can influence the system at any time without causing the assistant to be switched off by turning the steering wheel or applying brakes just a little in order to adjust the responses of the system.

The parking functions can be activated intuitively and offer an AI-based selection of parking assistance services, parking space recognition, manoeuvre planning, and an improved parking experience. Extended monitoring functions help the driver to avoid damage to the vehicle while parking the car.

Neue Klasse innovations are AI-based, smart and update-compatible. Thanks to the all-new electronics and software architecture with four superbrains (high-performance computers), the new BMW iX3 is now noticeably more intelligent in everyday situations – e.g. with the advanced driver assistance systems and improved voice assistant BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Due to the powerful BMW Cloud, the new electronics and software architecture of the new vehicle generation is ready for numerous smart features, which customers can benefit from via over-the-air updates after the market launch.

A large number of the patent applications filed by BMW in recent years have come about as part of the development of technologies for the Neue Klasse – e.g. in the projection technology for the BMW Panoramic Vision, in the innovative control functions of the Heart of Joy, in the battery management and cell contacting system of the high-voltage battery, in the new electric motor, and in the new, zonal vehicle electrical system.

* As this is a development-phase prototype, the figures given are provisional. Energy consumption information according to WLTP is not yet available.

SOURCE: BMW