Pioneering GS Yuasa lithium-ion battery storage system recognised at 2024 New Energy Awards

GS Yuasa Corporation, the parent company of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd, has been recognised at the 2024 New Energy Awards, receiving the prestigious New Energy Foundation Chairman’s Award. The accolade was awarded for the company’s lithium-ion battery storage system, developed in collaboration with Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation (TGES) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda). The project, installed at Honda’s Kumamoto Factory, stands as a benchmark for large-scale industrial energy storage and the efficient utilisation of renewable energy.

The award-winning energy storage system (ESS) represents the largest-scale lithium-ion battery storage facility (20MWh) deployed at a domestic business site in Japan. It works in tandem with a substantial 7.1MW solar power generation system, ensuring efficient energy use by storing surplus solar energy and delivering power when renewable generation is insufficient. This approach maximises the use of clean energy, supporting sustainability goals and enhancing energy security.

This recognition highlights the innovation behind GS Yuasa’s energy storage technology, which introduces new methods of battery control and management. The project is expected to serve as a model for future large-scale energy storage installations, accelerating the global transition towards efficient renewable energy integration.

As a global leader in battery technology, GS Yuasa is committed to driving the development of advanced energy storage solutions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and reliability.

Andrew Taylor, Managing Director and CEO of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd, said: “We’ve been the market leader in Europe and at the forefront of battery innovation for over 40 years, supporting industries with a wide range of lithium-ion and lead-acid solutions. Our batteries power everything from vehicles and industrial equipment to critical backup and renewable energy systems.

“We take pride in offering more than just high quality products—we’re committed to delivering exceptional service, technical expertise, and a strong supply chain that our customers can rely on. Whether it’s keeping businesses running or helping to build a more sustainable future, our technology is at the heart of innovation across multiple industries.”

This award-winning project underlines GS Yuasa’s commitment to developing next-generation energy solutions that not only support customers’ needs but also contribute to a more sustainable future.

