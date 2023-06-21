Pioneer updates its corporate Mission, Vision, and Values

Pioneer Corporation, celebrating its 85th anniversary of its founding, today updated its Mission, Vision, and Values. The updated set of the Pioneer Group’s purpose, aspirations for the future, and guiding principles provides all its employees with a unified basis to collectively pursue the growth and success of the Group, as well as of their own.

Mission

Move the Heart and Touch the Soul

We are committed to uncovering a world of thrilling sensations. We are devoted to sharing emotionally moving experiences with you and put ourselves in relentless pursuit of the means to deliver them.

The Group Philosophy “Move the Heart and Touch the Soul” has guided all of us at Pioneer since its founding in 1938. This philosophy has been repositioned to be Pioneer’s Mission with a supplemental statement taken in part from the belief that Nozomu Matsumoto had held when he founded Pioneer 85 years ago. This Mission will continue to guide us as we make day-to-day business decisions.

Vision

Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences

Pioneer turns your mobility experiences into safer, more exciting, and more comfortable ones. We draw on our strengths in manufacturing and solution services to keep creating innovative value for you.

The Group Vision “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences” was announced in 2020 as a statement of our aspirations for the future. We have updated it by adding a supporting statement to make it more relevant to our global business strategy for today and tomorrow.

Values

－ Be a Pioneer －

Embrace challenges

Have the courage and determination to embrace mistakes and change in explorations of the unknown.

Be bold and agile

Work as a team to get started before anyone else does and stay ahead of the competition.

Exceed expectations

Listen to and digest what customers say about our products and services and aim higher to deliver value that exceeds their expectations.

These Values represent a set of guiding principles for all employees to follow as they collectively pursue the Vision at work. When defining these Values, we received feedback from Group employees in different departments and positions through questionnaire surveys and workshops to make them relevant and inspiring to employees.