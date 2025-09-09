Pioneer Power expands mobile power and charging footprint announces new orders and partnerships

Recent contract wins in emergency services, aerospace, logistics and clean energy underscore widespread market demand for EV charging solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced multiple new contract wins across a range of sectors, further demonstrating the Company’s growing role in powering critical operations and electrification initiatives.

The new agreements include initial unit purchases, as well as critical pilot rentals, which are expected to be delivered during the remainder of 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026. Management believes that these agreements highlight Pioneer’s ability to deliver fast, resilient, flexible and mobile power and charging systems in a wide array of use cases including emergency response, space rocketry, fleet electrification and expanding off-grid energy solutions.

“These recent wins reflect both the growing market demand for flexible, reliable, off-grid power solutions and our ability to deliver across a multitude of industries,” said Nathan Mazurek, CEO of Pioneer. “The new agreements demonstrate strong near-term demand and also open the door to significant long-term growth opportunities as these customers continue to scale and decarbonize their operations.”

Highlights of Recent New Business Signings:

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (“WA DNR”) has acquired an e-Boost Mobile Mini. This cutting-edge solution enables the WA DNR to recharge electric utility vehicles in remote areas, supporting their critical work in managing and protecting the state’s vital watersheds and combating devastating wildfires. By leveraging the e-Boost Mobile Mini’s 30kW EV charging capability and trailer design, which can be easily towed without a commercial driver’s license, WA DNR is accelerating its transition to electric vehicles and ensuring the deployment of sustainable equipment to the most critical areas. Pioneer’s e-Boost Mobile Mini solution underscores the WA DNR’s commitment to preserving Washington’s natural resources while embracing a cleaner, more efficient future.

In response to the rapidly growing demand for off-grid power solutions, Pioneer and a leading US propane distributor are collaborating on an original off-grid power solution for the distributor’s rural propane vehicle filling stations. Pioneer’s e-Boost Mini – Pure Power unit provides a reliable, off-grid and efficient electrical power source to operate propane dispensers in remote locations, unlocking new market opportunities and bridging the gap between propane demand and supply. By harnessing the same propane source to power the dispensers, this unique solution enables the propane marketer to expand its reach into previously inaccessible areas, tapping into the growing need for propane, and renewable propane, in rural and remote locations. The initial e-Boost Mini – Pure Power unit is expected to be delivered this year for a propane dispensing station in central Florida with many more sites being considered in the near future.

In a new collaboration, Pioneer has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation, partnering with a leading off-grid power provider to design and deploy a mobile microgrid solution for a cutting-edge rocket launching facility. This pioneering project showcases the seamless integration of mobile battery energy storage (mBESS) units with Pioneer’s e-Boost Mobile – Pure Power unit, harnessing onsite natural gas to deliver a reliable, sustainable, and resilient power source that helps to ensure mission-critical rocket launches are supported with utmost precision.

Pioneer continues to empower the future of Last Mile Delivery (“LMD”) with a significant follow-on rental order for its innovative e-Boost Mobile Mini solution, in a continuing pilot program supporting one of the world’s largest e-commerce fleets during the peak holiday season. This Fortune 100 retailer is tackling the pressing “grid gap” challenge head-on, leveraging Pioneer’s technology to bridge the divide between escalating power demands and limited grid capacity at its depots. Having multiple e-Boost units in its pilot program, this LMD retailer is poised to redefine the logistics landscape in 2026, deploying multiple sets of e-Boost units across key metro markets to ensure seamless fleet operations and reliable charging infrastructure for its ever-expanding fleet of electric trucks and vans.

“These new orders reflect the growing commercial success of our strategic relationship with partners in the industry. Together, we deliver scalable, sustainable and mobile EV infrastructure by combining our off-grid charging technology with the on-demand service model from our industry partners”, added Geo Murickan, President of Pioneer eMobility.

As the demand for reliable, off-grid power solutions continues to surge, these projects underscore e-Boost’s position as the go-to choice for powering critical infrastructure and electric vehicles, bridging the gap in grid resilience and empowering innovation across diverse industries.

SOURCE: Pioneer Power Solutions